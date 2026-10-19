Samsung Care+ Vs. Carrier Insurance: Which Is Better For Your Samsung Phone?

New Samsung Galaxy smartphones come with a one-year limited warranty that covers manufacturing defects. However, despite Samsung being one the Android brands with the best warranties, its policy doesn't cover accidental damage like drops and spills, screen repairs, or theft and loss. To address this, the company offers the Samsung Care+ protection plan.

This add-on covers Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, and laptopsand extends Samsung's manufacturer warranty to cover accidental damage, screen and battery issues, and mechanical breakdowns — with the option to add loss and theft insurance. Essentially, it's Samsung's version of Apple Care.

If you own an expensive new phone, a protection plan is worth investing in. After all, accidents happen, and something as simple as spilling your coffee over your Samsung Galaxy S26 could end up being an expensive mistake. But Samsung isn't the only company that offers additional protection for your smartphone, as major phone carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile also offer their own protection plans. So, it can be challenging to know which is best for your phone. Below, we break down the costs and coverage of Samsung's Care+ plans and compare it against those of similar phone carrier insurance plans to determine which is better for your Samsung phone.