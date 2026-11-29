Joe Dante's Only Oscar-Winning Movie Is An Underrated Dennis Quaid Sci-Fi Adventure
Joe Dante is best known for "Gremlins," a sci-fi horror comedy that inspired entertaining rip-offs like "Critters." However, his filmography also contains the gem that is "Innerspace," a laugh-out-loud sci-fi flick that doesn't get enough attention nowadays. It's also the only Dante film to win an Oscar, as it took home the prize for visual effects in 1988. Some fans might argue that "Innerspace" deserved more awards, but at least it garnered some recognition, right?
"Innerspace" follows Tuck Pendleton (Quaid), a pilot who finds himself injected into the body of a grocery store clerk (Martin Short) following a botched miniaturization experiment. Tuck has 24 hours to return to normal and, to make matters worse, the technology that shrunk him is wanted by some dangerous criminals. Cue the mayhem.
Dante's film was a box office flop, earning just over $19 million during its theatrical run against an estimated budget of $27 million. Fortunately, it was also well-received by critics, as evidenced by its 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes. With that in mind, let's find out why critics are fans of "Innerspace."
What critics said about Innerspace
"Innerspace" is an ambitious movie with a lot going on. The aforementioned plot description doesn't even begin to do it justice, but it's very inventive and always entertaining. This is the view shared by many critics, including the legendary Roger Ebert, who believed another Joe Dante sci-fi movie would terrify kids. But what did he have to say about this one?
"I would have loved to eavesdrop on the script conferences for Innerspace," Ebert wrote. "Here is an absurd, unwieldy, overplotted movie that nevertheless is entertaining — and some of the fun comes from the way the plot keeps laying it on." Variety also gave the film a positive review, highlighting Dennis Quaid's performance as one of the film's many treats. "Quaid is engagingly reckless and gung-ho as the pioneer into a new dimension, although he is physically constrained in his little capsule for most of the running time."
"Innerspace" isn't among the best sci-fi movies ever made, but it's arguably one of the funniest. If you're looking to have a good time, you can't go wrong with this Oscar-winning treat.