Joe Dante is best known for "Gremlins," a sci-fi horror comedy that inspired entertaining rip-offs like "Critters." However, his filmography also contains the gem that is "Innerspace," a laugh-out-loud sci-fi flick that doesn't get enough attention nowadays. It's also the only Dante film to win an Oscar, as it took home the prize for visual effects in 1988. Some fans might argue that "Innerspace" deserved more awards, but at least it garnered some recognition, right?

"Innerspace" follows Tuck Pendleton (Quaid), a pilot who finds himself injected into the body of a grocery store clerk (Martin Short) following a botched miniaturization experiment. Tuck has 24 hours to return to normal and, to make matters worse, the technology that shrunk him is wanted by some dangerous criminals. Cue the mayhem.

Dante's film was a box office flop, earning just over $19 million during its theatrical run against an estimated budget of $27 million. Fortunately, it was also well-received by critics, as evidenced by its 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes. With that in mind, let's find out why critics are fans of "Innerspace."