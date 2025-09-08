You Can Finally Upload Audio Files To Gemini - Here's What You Need To Know

Google has steadily been updating Gemini since its debut in 2023, giving its AI chatbot more capabilities and functionality over time. Now, it looks like the company has finally addressed one of the biggest requests for the chatbot, at least according to Google's VP, by adding the option to upload and process audio files in the Gemini app on Android, iOS, and the web.

This is just the latest feature to make its way to Gemini, which has seen updates that add more personalization to Gemini, as well as Gemini's recent addition to Google Finance. The app is also set to get a makeover, which will see it utilize a new floating card-like system to interact with objects on your phone's display. That should make Gemini a true replacement for Google Assistant.

According to Google VP Josh Woodward, audio has been the "#1 request" from Gemini users, and now, users can use Gemini to transcribe audio files, summarize their contents, and more, directly from the File button in the Gemini app.