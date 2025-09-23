Valve Is Offering The Steam Deck At 20% Off, But Only For A Limited Time

Since its release in 2022, Valve's Steam Deck has become one of the most popular ways to play PC games on the go. Selling nearly 6 million units and capturing nearly 50% of the entire PC handheld market, it's safe to say that the Steam Deck is a pretty popular device. And even when stacked up against the competition, the Steam Deck holds its own in 2025.

At present, Valve has three models of the Steam Deck on offer, but it's the base LCD model of the console that's currently on sale. The LCD Steam Deck features 256GB of storage, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 40Whr battery. While the base LCD Steam Deck does feature a smaller battery compared to the 50Whr of the OLED models, there are ways you can extend your Steam Deck's battery.

The ongoing sale which lasts through October 6, will save you 20% off the $399 price tag. This means you can take home a Steam Deck for only $319.20. While the OLED models of the Steam Deck aren't currently being discounted, the entry-level LCD Steam Deck is still a great choice for those entering the handheld PC market. It's a hard deal to pass up on when you consider that the current slate of Steam Deck competitors are priced starting at roughly $600 and up.