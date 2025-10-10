iOS 26 Brings Widgets To CarPlay, But Leaves Apple Sports On The Bench

As part of the iOS 26 rollout, the Apple CarPlay experience just got much better. Not only does the revamped Liquid Glass UI bring a number of visual enhancements to your Dashboard, but now you'll be able to view and interact with several at-a-glance widgets during your drive.

Time, weather, calendars and events, and messages are but a handful of the apps and services you'll be able to see on this new CarPlay screen, along with Live Activities. This allows iOS 26 to sync and display highlights across a range of supported apps and services, letting you stay on top of everything from Amazon deliveries and smart home controls to sports scores.

The latter is particularly great for keeping you looped in to how your favorite team is doing in real time, but there's one big limitation we're hoping Apple does away with as the iOS 26 patch rolls out over the next several months: being able to use the Apple Sports widget on the new CarPlay widgets panel. Right now, you'll only be able to see Live Activities info from Apple Sports on your main CarPlay Dashboard. While you'll still be able to view scores and receive updates, you'll have to head to the CarPlay home screen every time you want to do so. This also means you'll need to back out of whatever apps or services you're currently using when you want to check in on the home team.