Will Apple Hold An October 2025 Event? Here's What We Know So Far
October is already upon us, but will Apple hold an event after its "Awe Dropping" September keynote where the company introduced the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models, three new Apple Watches, and a new AirPods Pro 3 with heart rate sensor and improved ANC?
While Apple has several products that could be ready to be unveiled, including an already unboxed M5 iPad Pro, it's unclear if the company might go for an actual third event this year or if it's going to focus on a week of press releases, as it did a few times before.
In this article, you'll see the history of Apple's October events over the past few years, and what the company might have in store before the year wraps up, which includes new computers, tablets, and smart home devices. Here's everything we know so far about Apple's October event, when it might happen, and more.
Does Apple usually hold October events?
At this moment, Apple hasn't invited the media for a possible October event. While the company might have something happening in Colorado according to a post on X, it doesn't seem to be related to a traditional keynote. This is what Apple introduced (or not) in October over the past few years:
2024: Apple didn't have an event after the iPhone keynote.
2023: On October 30, 2023, Apple held its "Scary Fast" event, where it introduced the new M3 MacBook Pro and iMac models. It was also the first Apple keynote entirely shot on an iPhone.
2022: Apple didn't have an event after the iPhone keynote.
2021: On October 18, 2021, Apple held its "Unleashed" event, where it introduced the HomePod mini in new colors, AirPods 3, the already-discontinued Apple Music Voice Plan, and the all-new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.
2020: On October 13, 2020, due to the pandemic, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 12 models a month later during its "Hi, Speed." It was the first iPhone with 5G speeds.
With that data, it's safe to assume the company usually holds an October event every other year, meaning the company could hold one in 2025.
What Apple could introduce at its October event?
M5 iPad Pro: Apple might release its iPad in October with the M5 chip and dual front-facing cameras. It still has the same design and other specs from the M4 iPad Pro.
M5 MacBook Pro: Rumors say Apple might introduce the base-model 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5, while delaying the M5 Pro and M5 Max variants for early 2026.
MacBook with iPhone chip: There are a few reports suggesting Apple might launch an affordable MacBook with the A18 Pro processor.
M5 Apple Vision Pro: Apple might be readying a revised Apple Vision Pro with a more powerful chip and a dual-band system to make the headset lighter. It's unclear if prices will remain the same.
Apple TV 4K: Apple could be readying the most important update to the Apple TV so far with an improved processor, 8GB of RAM, and support for Apple Intelligence.
HomePod: Alongside the Apple TV, Apple might release a second-generation HomePod mini or a third-generation original HomePod.
AirTag 2: We've been expecting the second-generation AirTag for months now. If Apple holds an October event, it could also introduce this item tracker with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for longer range.