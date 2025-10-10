Leak Suggests Multiple Apple Products Are Launching Next Week, But There Might Be A Catch

It seems like Apple isn't done with its launches for 2025 yet — at least as per the latest leaks. While it's unclear if the company might hold an October event or decide to reveal new products through press releases — especially considering most upgrades don't feel big enough for a proper keynote – yeux1122 on Blog Naver claims that Apple plans to announce six new products next week.

Starting Monday or Tuesday, Apple may announce the new M5 MacBook Pro, the already-unboxed M5 iPad Pro, the M5 Apple Vision Pro, a new Apple TV 4K, a HomePod mini 2, and AirTag 2. Notably, the M5 Pro and M5 Max variants of the MacBook are only expected to be unveiled next year. While all the products are rumored to be released soon, yeux1122 has a mixed track record when it comes to the accuracy of leaks. It's also possible that the leaker may have misinterpreted a media invite to an Apple event in Colorado.