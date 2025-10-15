The M5 MacBook Pro's Launch Is Imminent, With More Surprises Alongside It

With ongoing rumors about Apple planning to release a few M5-powered products this week, the company's senior vice president of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, posted on X, hinting that a new MacBook Pro launch is imminent. Joz wrote: "Mmmmm... something powerful is coming." The post also has a silhouette of a half-opened MacBook Pro in dark blue, accompanied by a "Coming Soon" message. What's interesting about this teaser is that Apple hints at the number five several times. For example, Joz writes "M" five times and the MacBook makes a "V" shape, indicating five in Roman numerals.

Rumors so far expect Apple to only unveil the base model M5 MacBook Pro, which, according to the already leaked specs by the M5 iPad Pro, will have about a 12% faster CPU and 35% improved GPU than the previous generation M4. These numbers can change as Apple usually adds an extra core to the Mac chip compared to its iPad counterpart. Another big change for this late 2025 model will be a new dark blue color, which will mark the first time Apple expands the color options on the Pro models.