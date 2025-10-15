The M5 MacBook Pro's Launch Is Imminent, With More Surprises Alongside It
With ongoing rumors about Apple planning to release a few M5-powered products this week, the company's senior vice president of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, posted on X, hinting that a new MacBook Pro launch is imminent. Joz wrote: "Mmmmm... something powerful is coming." The post also has a silhouette of a half-opened MacBook Pro in dark blue, accompanied by a "Coming Soon" message. What's interesting about this teaser is that Apple hints at the number five several times. For example, Joz writes "M" five times and the MacBook makes a "V" shape, indicating five in Roman numerals.
Rumors so far expect Apple to only unveil the base model M5 MacBook Pro, which, according to the already leaked specs by the M5 iPad Pro, will have about a 12% faster CPU and 35% improved GPU than the previous generation M4. These numbers can change as Apple usually adds an extra core to the Mac chip compared to its iPad counterpart. Another big change for this late 2025 model will be a new dark blue color, which will mark the first time Apple expands the color options on the Pro models.
Apple might have more in store besides the M5 MacBook Pro
Apple is also expected to release an M5 Apple Vision Pro and the new M5 iPad Pro this week. While little is known about the company's new spatial computer — which makes us believe it's just a chip update — we already had an unboxing of the unreleased iPad Pro. Among the changes, Apple is adding 12GB of RAM to the base model, in addition to a second selfie camera for an improved FaceTime experience. A good indicator of newer versions of these products coming soon is that the stock of these products seems low in Apple Stores.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that Apple also has low availability of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini. Hence, these products are also expected to get a refresh as part of the 10 new devices that Apple is set to launch in the coming months. The most recent reports suggest that the Apple TV 4K may get Apple Intelligence with an improved processor and more RAM, while the HomePod mini will get a better chip and improved audio capabilities.