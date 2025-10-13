M5 MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, And Vision Pro Coming This Week, But Don't Expect An Apple Media Event

Apple's big iPhone 17 launch event is well behind us, but the company isn't done launching new products. For weeks, rumors have said Apple is about to announce several products this month, including the M5 MacBook Pro, the M5 iPad Pro, and the M5 Vision Pro. As in previous years, some consumers might be wondering whether Apple would host an event in October to introduce the new products. The M5 chip, rumored to power all these upcoming devices, is a good reason for Apple to hold a press event. On the other hand, rumors also suggest that the upcoming M5-based computers won't have other major features besides the new silicon. As exciting as that upgrade might be, it might not warrant a media event similar to Apple's 2023 and 2021 October events.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman cleared the air over the weekend, saying in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is preparing to launch new products this week. However, Apple won't hold a media event this year. Instead, it'll announce the M5 computers online, "rather than through a flashy event on Apple's campus."

While there's no guarantee that Apple will unveil the M5 devices this week, we have reasons to believe a launch is imminent. Apple invited influencers to a presentation in Colorado a few days ago, with some of them posting teasers on social media. This suggests a product launch might be near, and the hands-on experience makes plenty of sense for one of them, the Vision Pro refresh.