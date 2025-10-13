M5 MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, And Vision Pro Coming This Week, But Don't Expect An Apple Media Event
Apple's big iPhone 17 launch event is well behind us, but the company isn't done launching new products. For weeks, rumors have said Apple is about to announce several products this month, including the M5 MacBook Pro, the M5 iPad Pro, and the M5 Vision Pro. As in previous years, some consumers might be wondering whether Apple would host an event in October to introduce the new products. The M5 chip, rumored to power all these upcoming devices, is a good reason for Apple to hold a press event. On the other hand, rumors also suggest that the upcoming M5-based computers won't have other major features besides the new silicon. As exciting as that upgrade might be, it might not warrant a media event similar to Apple's 2023 and 2021 October events.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman cleared the air over the weekend, saying in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is preparing to launch new products this week. However, Apple won't hold a media event this year. Instead, it'll announce the M5 computers online, "rather than through a flashy event on Apple's campus."
While there's no guarantee that Apple will unveil the M5 devices this week, we have reasons to believe a launch is imminent. Apple invited influencers to a presentation in Colorado a few days ago, with some of them posting teasers on social media. This suggests a product launch might be near, and the hands-on experience makes plenty of sense for one of them, the Vision Pro refresh.
What else is new besides the M5 upgrade?
The Vision Pro, featuring a faster chip that should also offer improved efficiency, and a strap that might make the spatial computer more comfortable, might be the reason why Apple invited influencers in Colorado. Giving some people a hands-on experience of the new Vision Pro is a better way to introduce the device rather than announcing it via a press release. That might suffice for new computers, like the M5 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Pro, but the Vision Pro's only chance to make an impression is through hands-on demos where Apple can explain why the M5 model is better than the original M2 Vision Pro, and how the rumored new strap makes it more comfortable.
That said, the new chip appears to be the most significant upgrade for all three devices. The M5 iPad Pro already appeared in video previews ahead of its official launch. The M5 Vision Pro and M5 MacBook Pro were also featured in leaks in the past few weeks. Aside from the improved strap for the new Vision Pro, Gurman doesn't mention any other new features for the three computers.
The Bloomberg reporter noted that Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are not ready. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring these M5 chip versions will not be unveiled this week. Gurman reported a few days ago that some configurations of the standard M4 MacBook Pro are out of stock at Apple stores, suggesting that the M5 MacBook Pro launch may be imminent. Gurman made the same prediction in his newsletter. The M5 chip is ready for the iPad Pro and Vision Pro, so Apple can already use it for the standard 14-inch MacBook Pro.