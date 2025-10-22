What Does It Mean When A USB Port Is Green?

USB ports are not the easiest connections to understand. For years, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has struggled to come up with a way to clearly label the many iterations of this common wired port, on top of the various charging speeds and data capabilities they support.

To make matters even more confusing, device manufacturers went ahead and created colored ports for labeling USB connections. One of these colors is green, which usually means the interface is a Qualcomm Quick Charge (QCC) port. Introduced in 2013, the charging standard is already on its fifth generation, which now supports charging speeds of over 100 watts under the right conditions. Conveniently, the latest version is also backwards-compatible with all older QCC connections.

If you've ever wondered why your laptop, monitor, or USB docking station has red, blue, or yellow USB ports, too, it's because the talented folks who designed all this hardware wanted the different port types to be easier to decipher for us consumers. The only trouble is that manufacturers never agreed on what all these different colors officially represent. But even though we don't have any "official" documentation to roll with, many USB port colors represent the same function from one device maker to the next.