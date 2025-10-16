One Of Google Photos' Best AI Features Is Missing In Some US States, And It's Not A Bug

Google Photos users might have been excited when they heard that Google was bringing conversational photo editing to the app. However, users in some states have yet to receive the new Ask Photos feature. And now, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle, it doesn't appear to have been a bug. Instead, Google has told the Houston Chronicle that the feature is not currently available in Texas or Illinois. However, Google has yet to share any details about why this might be the case, though there has been some speculation as to the reasoning.

Most notably, the Houston Chronicle points out that both Texas and Illinois have rather strict rules about how data can be used, stored, and even retained. Plus, the tech giant has reportedly run on the wrong side of Texas' laws in the past. So, it could be a situation where Google would just prefer to play it safe. However, without any official comment, we might never know the actual reason why the feature is missing.