Your TSA Precheck Can Expire - Here's How To Check And Renew Your Membership Online
If you're a frequent flyer, one of the best investments you can make to expedite your airport experience is a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck membership. Valid for five years once activated, TSA PreCheck unlocks a slew of benefits that are designed to make security screenings faster. These include things like dedicated PreCheck lanes, the ability to keep shoes, belts, and light jackets on, not having to remove certain electronics from your carry-on, and several other perks.
One thing to keep in mind: your TSA PreCheck membership will expire after five years. If you're enrolled in the PreCheck program and aren't sure when your plan expires, you can use the TSA's PreCheck Known Traveler Number (KTN) Lookup tool to find your KTN (if you forgot it) and check its expiration date. If your PreCheck is up for renewal, you'll be able to renew online or in person — though you'll end up saving a few bucks if you choose the former.
The TSA recommends renewing your PreCheck at least 60 days before it expires, but you can renew as early as six months before it expires. Plus, an early renewal ensures you won't face interruptions in your benefits, which you definitely don't want to part ways with during busy travel times.
And while PreCheck speeds things up, it doesn't give you a free pass on prohibited items. Electronics that raise red flags — like certain types of lithium-ion batteries — can still get pulled for additional screening. Nothing slows the day down like being flagged for an item that shouldn't be in your carry-on, so it's always wise to double-check your luggage before heading out.
How to renew your TSA PreCheck membership
When you're ready to re-up your TSA PreCheck membership, we recommend doing so online. You'll be able to renew digitally through Clear, Idemia, or Telos, and both Clear and Idemia offer a discount for online renewals (an $8 savings with Clear, and a $10 savings with Idemia). If you renew through Telos, you'll pay the same $70 price both online and in person.
Should you decide to renew your PreCheck membership in person, you'll need to locate and visit an enrollment center. With numerous locations throughout the country — often at airports — if you're renewing in person, we suggest calling ahead to see if you can get an appointment to reduce wait times.
When you renew online, you'll need to provide your KTN, date of birth, and legal last name. After entering this info, you'll likely be prompted to confirm some additional information, such as your contact info or current address. You may also need to upload an image of your driver's license or passport. After you've submitted your renewal, the TSA could grant your approval in just a few days — though some applications can take up to 60 days to process.
What's the difference between TSA PreCheck and Global Entry?
TSA PreCheck and Global Entry are both Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP), designed to make your airport days far more efficient. But did you know that Global Entry members automatically receive TSA PreCheck benefits?
For those unaware, Global Entry is a program that provides faster clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the U.S. The program is supported by numerous major airports, with the main benefit being reduced wait times in expedited processing lines. A Global Entry membership also gives you all the domestic perks of TSA PreCheck, so you don't have to remove your shoes and belt when you're being screened.
At this time, the cost for a new Global Entry membership is $120 for five years of coverage. To apply for Global Entry, you'll first need to create a TTP online account. You'll then need to fill out an individual application. Most background checks take two weeks to complete, but some may take up to a year to process. The last step in the process is to schedule an in-person interview at a Global Entry enrollment center.