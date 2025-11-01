Your TSA Precheck Can Expire - Here's How To Check And Renew Your Membership Online

If you're a frequent flyer, one of the best investments you can make to expedite your airport experience is a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck membership. Valid for five years once activated, TSA PreCheck unlocks a slew of benefits that are designed to make security screenings faster. These include things like dedicated PreCheck lanes, the ability to keep shoes, belts, and light jackets on, not having to remove certain electronics from your carry-on, and several other perks.

One thing to keep in mind: your TSA PreCheck membership will expire after five years. If you're enrolled in the PreCheck program and aren't sure when your plan expires, you can use the TSA's PreCheck Known Traveler Number (KTN) Lookup tool to find your KTN (if you forgot it) and check its expiration date. If your PreCheck is up for renewal, you'll be able to renew online or in person — though you'll end up saving a few bucks if you choose the former.

The TSA recommends renewing your PreCheck at least 60 days before it expires, but you can renew as early as six months before it expires. Plus, an early renewal ensures you won't face interruptions in your benefits, which you definitely don't want to part ways with during busy travel times.

And while PreCheck speeds things up, it doesn't give you a free pass on prohibited items. Electronics that raise red flags — like certain types of lithium-ion batteries — can still get pulled for additional screening. Nothing slows the day down like being flagged for an item that shouldn't be in your carry-on, so it's always wise to double-check your luggage before heading out.