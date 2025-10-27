Coding Video Games With A Prompt? It Might Be Possible With Gemini 3.0

"Everyone is going to be able to vibe code video games by the end of 2025," Google's Logan Kilpatrick tweeted on Sunday, October 26, with about two months remaining in the year. "This is going to successfully usher in the next 100M 'developers' with ease. So many people get excited by creating games only to be hit with C/C#/C++ and realize it's not fun," he continued. Kilpatrick's tweet went viral, with many people interpreting it as a teaser for Google's imminent Gemini 3.0 release. Some people thought Kilpatrick's teaser contained a typo, considering 2025 is already almost over. Then again, that's where Gemini 3.0 might shine.

Everyone is going to be able to vibe code video games by the end of 2025 — Logan Kilpatrick (@OfficialLoganK) October 25, 2025

Vibe coding is already possible with existing AI products. It's a widely-used technique to create software allowing anyone to task an AI to build software for them, regardless of their coding abilities. However, Gemini 3.0 is expected to bring a feature other AI tools currently lack, and that's support for creating user interfaces. That's the kind of feature people without coding skills would need to make video games, as Kilpatrick teased. Before his tweet, we saw alleged Gemini 3.0 demos online, including a user's experience with a test version of Gemini 3.0 that allowed them to create functional clones of iOS, macOS, and Windows.

While Gemini 3.0's coding features are unconfirmed at the time of writing, there's one more development from the weekend that coincides with the Kilpatrick's mysterious post above. Google announced over the weekend that Gemini users can use Google AI Studio to vibe code apps — and Kilpatrick just so happens to be the lead product manager for Google AI Studio.