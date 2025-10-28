This Cheap 4K Fire TV Is Almost Half Price At Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for a cheap smart TV on Amazon for your dorm or guest room, the latest deal on the 50-inch model of the Insignia F50 is hard to ignore. While the TV carries a list price of $300, you can buy it for just $180 right now. Despite this low price tag, the TV has all the essentials you want from a modern TV, including a smart TV operating system in the form of Amazon's Fire OS, which brings access to all popular streaming services and the Alexa voice assistant to help you control the TV and compatible smart home devices.
AirPlay support is also present to stream content directly from your Apple devices. The Insignia F50 is pretty popular on Amazon and has accumulated a solid average rating of 4.3 out of 5, with reviews from thousands of verified buyers who praise the TV's vibrant colors, sharp 4K visuals, and excellent value for the price.
Lots of exciting features
The F50 from Insignia, which is a Best Buy brand, is an LED TV with 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. While it lacks dynamic HDR formats, such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+, it supports HDR10, allowing you to enjoy compatible content in high-dynamic range for lifelike visuals. Additionally, the company has included DTS Virtual X support for a surround sound experience through the TV's built-in speakers and a host of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 5 and Ethernet. Among other highlights, you get three HDMI ports, out of which one port doubles as an eARC port to connect a soundbar. There is also an optical output and a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting non-HDMI audio devices.
Plus, you get a USB 2.0 Type-A port for plugging in your external storage drives and composite video RCA connectors for legacy devices. However, being a budget TV, the F50 has a fairly basic design with thin bezels on three sizes and a thick bottom bezel. That said, it houses VESA mounting holes for easy wall installation. Although there is much to like about the Insignia TV, we would be remiss not to mention that a small selection of Amazon buyers complain of receiving defective units that stopped working or malfunctioned after days or weeks.