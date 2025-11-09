TSA Might Ask You To Turn Your Phone On - Here's Why

When traveling with your devices — whether it's a laptop, smartphone, Steam Deck, or Nintendo Switch — you're probably used to taking out those electronics and putting them in separate bins at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. That's par for the course. What you may not realize is that at any time, a TSA agent could ask you to power on those devices if they aren't already. In fact, this is the one TSA rule about electronics that every traveler should know and become familiar with. According to the TSA website, "Officers may ask you to power up your electronic device, including cell phones." That means you may have to turn it on in front of them. The good news is that TSA explicitly states that they don't "read or copy information from your device." They're really just checking if it powers on and works. They also state that "powerless devices" may not be allowed onboard aircraft.

But why is this the case, and why do TSA agents care if your device powers on or not? The simple answer is to ensure the device is real and working, rather than concealing something dangerous. Someone nefarious could replace the battery with explosive materials, modify it as a bomb, or use standard safety features in the tech, like a thermal cutoff, to trigger explosives implanted inside. When you turn on a device for the TSA, you're showing that you haven't tampered with it. Of course, the final decision about whether your item is allowed past the checkpoint always rests with the TSA officer. If your device doesn't power on, they probably won't allow it, but even if it does, there's a chance they might say no anyway.