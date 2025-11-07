9 Popular Android Apps That Are A Waste Of Your Money

Here's what you're paying for when you subscribe to YouTube Premium — an ad-free experience, background playback, and offline downloads within the app. The subscription will set you back $13.99 per month for the individual plan. It may not seem like much until you realize, you could get the first two features for free without spending a dime when you switch to the free privacy-focused Brave Browser.

Brave is a great Chrome alternative, given that Chrome is one of the browsers you should avoid using on your Android device for privacy reasons. This browser lets you watch videos with zero ad interruptions, and you can continue listening to your video after locking your screen. Furthermore, you can also download the PC version on your computer for the same ad-free YouTube experience. Besides YouTube, Brave also removes ads from any sites you visit by default. If you use Edge Browser on Android, there's also a workaround if you just want to play YouTube videos in the background.

What if you want all of these options, plus to download videos for offline viewing? You can download an open-source YouTube client called NewPipe. It's basically YouTube Premium with a different user interface. It even lets you subscribe to your favorite channels without a Google account and have them on one feed. NewPipe video downloads work differently too. The videos you download can be saved to your files. YouTube Premium offers less control over your downloaded videos as they are saved within the app.