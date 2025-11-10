3 Items That Used To Be Banned By TSA (But Aren't Anymore)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was founded in 2001 and has since gone on to become a staple of air travel in the United States. Over the last two decades, the agency has introduced cutting-edge equipment to analyze everything from passenger identification to luggage and personal items that enter security checkpoints. The TSA also maintains a list of items and electronics banned from both carry-on bags and checked bags, with rules evolving as new technologies and security threats emerge.

While most travelers focus on what's currently banned or which TSA electronics rules have changed this year, there is a small handful of items that used to be banned by the TSA, but aren't anymore. Today, we're going to focus on these common products and devices, which include liquids, printer cartridges, and personal electronics larger than a smartphone. There's an interesting story to go along with each of these bans, so without further ado, let's dig into the details.