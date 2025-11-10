5 Electronics You Probably Didn't Know You Could Buy At Ikea

Your home entertainment setup wouldn't be complete without speakers, but there's usually two problems with them. One, they can take up valuable space, especially the bigger, more powerful ones. And two, they don't blend well with the aesthetics of your living room and can easily stick out like a sore thumb. If you want something stylish without sacrificing functionality, you can get the Symfonisk Floor Lamp with Wi-Fi Sonos Speaker from Ikea.

Co-created by Ikea and Sonos, the Symfonisk is a fusion of a floor lamp and a Wi-Fi speaker. The floor lamp comes with a bamboo shade for a warm, cozy feel, while the speaker features 180-degree sound and is rated at 15W. Like any other Wi-Fi speakers, the Symfonisk Floor Lamp Speaker can play your chosen content from major streaming platforms on your phone but still continue playback even when you receive calls or notifications. The speaker works with AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect as well.

If you have more than one Symphonisk speaker in your home, you can pair two of them for a stereo setup. You can also add them into one group and have them play the same song simultaneously even if the speakers are in different rooms. Just hop on the Sonos S2 app to control them at the same time. You can still use the speakers individually, though, perfect for when you want to listen to the radio in the living room but play lullabies in the bedroom.