5 Electronics You Probably Didn't Know You Could Buy At Ikea
If you've ever needed a new shelving unit or bed frame, the first place you'll probably go to is Ikea. It's everyone's top pick for affordable and stylish home essentials. But for a store best known for furniture and décor, Ikea also offers some surprisingly useful smart home devices. You have the Dirigera Smart Hub, Parasoll Door and Window Sensor, and a whole host of smart lighting solutions to choose from. They're generally reliable, easy to set up, and fairly cheap, so it's no wonder many homeowners swear by them.
Other than the popular smart home lineup, there are actually a few other odd Ikea electronics you can find here and there. You might chance upon some USB accessories from Ikea, along with lesser-known smart products and sensors that can come in handy for both home and personal use. So, if you're already at Ikea and want to shop for some electronics, here are five you probably didn't know you could get there.
Symfonisk Floor Lamp with Wi-Fi Sonos Speaker
Your home entertainment setup wouldn't be complete without speakers, but there's usually two problems with them. One, they can take up valuable space, especially the bigger, more powerful ones. And two, they don't blend well with the aesthetics of your living room and can easily stick out like a sore thumb. If you want something stylish without sacrificing functionality, you can get the Symfonisk Floor Lamp with Wi-Fi Sonos Speaker from Ikea.
Co-created by Ikea and Sonos, the Symfonisk is a fusion of a floor lamp and a Wi-Fi speaker. The floor lamp comes with a bamboo shade for a warm, cozy feel, while the speaker features 180-degree sound and is rated at 15W. Like any other Wi-Fi speakers, the Symfonisk Floor Lamp Speaker can play your chosen content from major streaming platforms on your phone but still continue playback even when you receive calls or notifications. The speaker works with AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect as well.
If you have more than one Symphonisk speaker in your home, you can pair two of them for a stereo setup. You can also add them into one group and have them play the same song simultaneously even if the speakers are in different rooms. Just hop on the Sonos S2 app to control them at the same time. You can still use the speakers individually, though, perfect for when you want to listen to the radio in the living room but play lullabies in the bedroom.
Vindstyrka Air Quality Sensor
When you have poor air quality at home, your health is compromised. Harmful particles in the air can trigger your allergies or asthma and lead to even more serious respiratory problems. This is why an air quality sensor is one of the essential smart home gadgets you should be using in 2025. You can find one at Ikea to help you monitor your home's air quality.
The Vindstyrka Air Quality Sensor is a user-friendly smart sensor that measures four factors: PM2.5 particles, temperature, relative humidity, and total volatile organic compounds (tVOC). Its built-in display will show you the PM2.5 value, along with a traffic light indicator for easy interpretation. It's at the green level when the air is safe, yellow when it's rising above normal, and red when it's already at harmful levels. Once that happens, you need to turn on an air purifier. You'll typically notice the PM2.5 value increasing when you're cooking, using the fireplace, or spraying aerosols, so you should get your air purifier ready during those activities.
Measuring only 2 by 2 1/4 by 3 1/2 inches, the Vindstyrka Air Quality Sensor is small and portable enough to fit anywhere in your home. Plus, it can be connected to one or more Ikea smart air purifiers. Like most other smart home gadgets from Ikea, you can also pair this air quality sensor with the Dirigera Hub. This allows you to use the Ikea Home smart app and view the air quality values remotely.
Varmfront Portable Charger
If you usually spend most of your time outside, then you already know how handy a power bank can be. Surprisingly, there's one available at Ikea — the Varmfront Portable Charger. This compact battery pack is just 4 1/4 by 2 by 1 inches, so you can readily squeeze it into your bag or even the pocket of your jacket. It packs a decent capacity of 5,200mAh and can charge two devices at once, one via the USB-A port and another through USB-C.
With only an output of 12W, this power bank isn't particularly designed for fast charging, though. Modern smartphones like the iPhone 17 that supports a 40W charger will take longer to charge. You'll still get to fully charge your phone, but not as quickly as with the original charger, especially if the power bank is connected to two devices at the same time.
Besides reasonable charging speeds, the power bank includes some hidden usability features. It comes with four LED indicators to show you the current battery level and a power button to switch modes. Press the button once to view the battery level or twice to cut off power to the connected devices. When you long press the button for eight seconds, it will turn on the small current supply power mode (for charging electronics that need under 100 mA). Press and hold it again for three seconds to deactivate this mode. Like any other power bank, the Varmfront Portable Charger is equipped with short-circuit, overheating, and over-current protection as well.
Vallhorn Wireless Motion Sensor
You probably used to watch futuristic movies where a character simply walks into a room and the lights automatically turn on, or where when they wave their hand over an object, music suddenly fills the air. Fortunately, technology has evolved enough that these fantasy scenes are now an everyday reality in some people's homes, thanks to the magic of motion sensors like the Vallhorn Wireless Motion Sensor from Ikea.
While there are generally many ways to use motion detectors around the home, the Vallhorn Wireless Motion Sensor is specifically designed as an alternative light switch. It observes for any movement in the immediate vicinity (up to 15 feet and within a 120 degree angle) and then simultaneously turns on a maximum of 10 Ikea smart lights. To turn the lights off, you need to choose one of the two delay options (one or five minutes) on the back of the sensor. Then, one or five minutes after the last detected movement, the lights will automatically switch off.
Besides this basic on-off control, the Vallhorn Wireless Motion Sensor includes a day and night mode. Day mode works around the clock, regardless of the amount of ambient light. Night mode, as the name suggests, only works when the surroundings are dark. If you want more than these built-in features and already run an Ikea smart home system with the Dirigera hub, you can integrate the motion sensor to your current system. This lets you connect more than 10 smart lights to just one sensor, among a range of other advanced functionalities.
Ytberg Cabinet Lighting
Have you ever tried rummaging through your cabinet for an item after dark? It isn't always as easy as in the daytime, even if you turn on the lights in your room. But instead of pulling out your flashlight all the time, you can install some overhead lighting to illuminate the inside of your wardrobe. Ikea offers some convenient lighting solutions for this, one of which is the Ytberg Cabinet Lighting.
The Ytberg Cabinet Lighting is a simple warm light with a slim profile to fit on top of your cabinet or bookcase without hitting the ceiling. It attaches via a bracket, and you can slide it backward or forward, depending on how much light you want to shine inside. For easy positioning, the light also comes with a flexible gooseneck arm that bends from 0 to 180 degrees and a pivoting lamp head that tilts up to 90 degrees.
Unfortunately, the Ytberg Cabinet Lighting isn't dimmable out of the box. To tone the brightness up or down, you'll need to pair it with the Rodret Wireless Dimmer, Tradfri Driver, and Ansluta Power Cord, all available separately. The LED driver supports up to six lamps, so if you have a wide wardrobe and need more than one lamp, it's easy to create a cohesive setup with just a single control.
You can use the lamp with just the remote dimmer, or connect it to the Dirigera Hub if you have one. This way, you can also control it through the Ikea Home Smart app and unlock more functionalities.