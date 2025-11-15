3 Apple CarPlay Features That Android Auto Desperately Needs

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have tricks that make it seamless to get your phone's apps and features onto your car's built-in infotainment display. Thanks to them, you can easily access turn-by-turn navigation, music streaming services, weather forecast, and a lot directly from your phone on your car screen. Both are also pretty powerful and constantly updated with new features.

However, there are still things that one does better than the other. For example, Android Auto has a bigger selection of apps and a more powerful voice assistant, which will get even better with Gemini AI integration inside your car. It also allows you to play select HTML5 games when the car is not being driven – something you can't do natively on CarPlay. Similarly, there are some things at which Apple CarPlay excels, and Android Auto can benefit by incorporating them. So, here are the top three things that we feel Google should add to Android Auto at the earliest to deliver a better in-car experience.