What Does 'VRAM' Actually Mean On An Nvidia GPU?

When it comes to acronym overabundance, Nvidia's computer peripherals are a chief offender. We've already talked about what "RTX" means on an Nvidia graphics card — as well as what "DLSS" means on an Nvidia GPU — but if you've been looking into upgrading your stock GPU with a new Nvidia model, you may be wondering what "VRAM" refers to. The simple answer is "video random-access memory," a type of memory used to store image data for a PC display.

You'll see those four letters pop up a lot when talking about graphics cards because VRAM is heavily tied to gaming performance. Modern PC titles rely on enormous amounts of visual data to render complex scenes in real time. Think polygon-based 3D subjects, texture layers, shaders, particle effects, and everything else that makes a digital world feel alive on screen. And the more VRAM your GPU has, the more efficient it will be at rendering high-resolution visuals without frame drop or stuttering.

Nvidia is a market leader for GPUs, but VRAM isn't exclusive to the brand — you'll find it on competitive graphics cards from the likes of AMD and Intel, too. There's plenty more to learn about VRAM, so let's dive deeper into the world of GPU circuitry.