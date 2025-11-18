4 Ways To Use Your Treadmill's USB Port To Level Up Your Workout

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB ports are built into just about every tech device these days, and they're still one of the main ways we connect all our gadgets. We've discussed how you can use your TV's USB ports to power streaming devices — and the types of gadgets you can plug into your phone's USB ports — but what exactly can you do with the USB ports on a treadmill? Beyond charging a phone or power bank, there are a few other ways to turn the USBs on our fitness devices into true workout companions and entertainment portals

Whether you're a regular treadmill runner or simply looking for the right motivation to get back into exercising, we've come up with four ways to use your treadmill's USB port to level up your workout. From powering convenient workout accessories to onboarding critical software updates for your machine, these tips are meant to make every workout more rewarding.