Gemini 3 Pro And Nano Banana 2 Could Launch Together

OpenAI on Wednesday surprised users with the ChatGPT 5.1 release. The update was expected, as it appeared in some leaks ahead of its official rollout, but it still seemed like a sudden decision from OpenAI. Fans of generative AI software are probably aware of rumors that say Google might soon unveil the Gemini 3.0 (also styled Gemini 3) upgrade and the new Nano Banana 2 image generation model. Both were spotted in testing over previous weeks, with Nano Banana 2 going viral over the weekend. Rumors said Google might unveil the Nano Banana 2 as soon as this week, which would explain OpenAI's rush to make ChatGPT 5.1 available to users.

BREAKING 🚨: A mention of Gemini 3 Pro and a "newer" Nano Banana has been spotted in the latest build for the Gemini app on iOS. This appears to be a promo announcement that we will see as soon as it is out. "Try 3 Pro to create images with the newer version of Nano Banana" https://t.co/IWlOOL59OS pic.twitter.com/Joji07GvOa — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) November 12, 2025

While that's all speculation, it turns out that Google might have planned a big launch of new AI models. Code found in the Gemini iPhone app has the following string of text in it, as spotted by X users who keep track of new software features, including AI tools: "Try 3 Pro to create images with the newer version of Nano Banana." This appears to be a marketing message that will be available in the Gemini app, instructing users that they can use Gemini 3.0 Pro with the new Nano Banana 2 model. Nothing is official until Google announces it, but if you've been following the recent leaks, you might have realized why the Gemini 3.0 models need the new Nano Banana 2 upgrade.