6 Free Android TV Apps You Need To Install Before Google Removes Sideloading
One feature that makes Android so special is the freedom to sideload APK (Android Package Kit) files, letting you install compatible apps outside the Play Store. The good news is that sideloading Android apps isn't going away. However, Google is introducing new restrictions on how you sideload APKs, with developers now having to register their apps before users can install them. Still, the shift is significant because Google's new policy may remove the ability to sideload unverified apps, which is how most Android TV users install niche utilities and unofficial streaming tools.
According to the Android Developer Blog, the move is being brought to mitigate malware risks that are 50 times higher when installing apps from outside the Play Store. Nevertheless, the change could reduce the number of sideloadable apps, as unverified apps may no longer install. While Google continues its developer-verification requirement, amid criticism from open-source communities and FOSS developers, Google announced it will create a workflow that would allow experienced users to install unverified apps.
While the Play Store hosts an extensive library of apps, a few useful ones aren't available there, mainly because of the marketplace's policies. If you own an Android TV, then it's time to sideload these six free apps to make the most out of your smart TV before the new sideloading restrictions come into effect.
How to sideload apps on Android TV
The Play Store may host many apps for your new smart TV, but it lacks a few useful ones due to policy restrictions. This is where sideloading does its magic. It's important to remember that while there are a few ways to prevent your smart TV from spying on your activities, sideloading APKs from third-party sources increases the risk of installing data-stealing malware. This is exactly why Google is making its policies stricter to keep your device safe.
If you have an APK file that you want to install on your smart TV, then the first step is to get it to your TV. If it's on your phone, you can transfer the files using the Send files to TV app. Alternatively, you can download them directly through a browser like TV Web Browser, or simply plug in a USB drive with the APK.
Here's how to sideload the APK on your Android TV:
- Install the File Commander app from the Play Store.
- Open the File Commander and locate the APK file.
- If the warning message appears stating that your TV is not allowed to install unknown apps, tap Settings.
- Under Install unknown apps, turn on the toggle for File Commander.
- Return to File Commander and tap the APK file again to install it.
SmartTube TV
There's a reason countless Android TV users secretly use SmartTube instead of the official YouTube app. Although YouTube is a staple on almost all Android TVs, it is filled with advertisements, and you have to buy a subscription, like YouTube Premium Lite, for an ad-free experience. However, not all users may be interested in paying for it. Ads make the viewing experience less exciting as you have to sit through them, and if videos are longer, you may encounter multiple ads. However, SmartTube is an unofficial YouTube client that is ad-free, making it a popular choice among Google TV users. But it violates YouTube's Terms of Service; therefore, the app is not available on the Play Store. You can sideload it to watch ad-free videos, but it's important to understand that it operates without official support.
Apart from ad-free content, the app also integrates SponsorBlock, which allows users to skip sponsored content within videos. SmartTube can stream content in UHD with HDR playback support, along with multiple other resolutions. The app is fully optimized for Android TV and is lightweight with a simple interface. On top of it, the app also supports Picture-in-Picture mode. SmartTube also offers a bunch of customization options, like hiding shorts or trending sections from side tabs. The best part is that you can enjoy all these features and functions without a mandatory Google login.
Aptoide TV
You don't have to restrict your Android TV to the Google Play Store; you can install other app marketplaces to expand your options while sideloading is still supported. Interestingly, the Amazon Appstore was one of the more popular alternative app marketplaces. However, the Amazon Appstore is now dead, as the company has discontinued support for it outside its ecosystem. Beyond Amazon's Appstore, you can sideload another popular TV-optimized marketplace, namely Aptoide TV. Unlike the Google Play Store, where developers add apps for users to download, Aptoide TV is community-driven. This means users can create a channel store inside Aptoide and upload apps.
If you cannot find an app on the Play Store or if the app is geo-restricted, then there's a high chance that you'll find it on Aptoide, and that's exactly what makes it a perfect app to sideload. While the Aptoide app is safe to install, it can host any kind of app because it is user-managed. Therefore, precaution is needed. Although the app developers claim to use a series of parameters to scan and detect malware before the files are uploaded, there's always a risk of unsafe content slipping through. That said, installing this one app opens the door to a whole range of apps your smart TV may be missing out on.
Leanback Launcher
If your existing TV interface already feels boring, or if the stock UI is slow, then sideloading a launcher can bring a fresh feel to your living room TV experience. You can improve your TV's performance by sideloading the lightweight Leanback Launcher on your Android TV. The launcher is inspired by Google's original Leanback interface, which was later modified by developers and released for Fire TV, although it works equally well on Android TV. The launcher is open-source and offers a minimalist interface where you are greeted with only installed apps, rather than content recommendations. Other standout features include options to hide apps and block sponsored content from the homepage. The app doesn't track your data and has an active GitHub page, so you can expect regular updates.
What makes this launcher exciting is the option to add, remove, or rearrange entire app rows, along with changing the number of apps per row. Plus, you can pin your favorite apps or categories at the top. Along with app management, you can tweak the display colors to make it visually appealing with wallpaper or solid-color backgrounds. You can even control transparency, blur effects, and customize icon shapes. However, because it replaces the default launcher, some system features, such as Google Assistant or the built-in voice search, may not work as expected.
RetroArch
Android TV isn't just for Netflix binges; with RetroArch, it can double as your gaming console without having to buy one. You can sideload the RetroArch app, an open-source application that lets you emulate classic consoles like PlayStation, NES, SNES, and Game Boy. You can play classic titles on these systems, provided you have legal game files. While a version of RetroArch is available on the Play Store, it hasn't been updated since 2021, and has a limitation of up to 50 emulator cores, such as SNES9x, Mupen64plus, and Gambatte. The sideloaded version, on the other hand, unlocks all features, supports more systems, and you get updates regularly.
While RetroArch itself is completely legal, if you want to play commercial ROMs, you'll need to use a legal copy of the game. Once installed, RetroArch gives your Android TV a full-fledged gaming interface where you can organize and launch games just like on a real console. You can also connect a gaming controller like the Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller, and the app supports custom button mapping, letting you map the controller buttons to your preference. Additionally, RetroArch can enhance older games to make them look sharper and more vibrant with its visual shader feature. The application also offers the option to save and resume games instantly and rewind gameplay. RetroArch can genuinely transform your TV into a powerful retro gaming hub.
Syncler
Syncler may not be available on the Play Store, but it deserves a place on your Android TV. It's the perfect app to organize and stream all your favorite shows and movies from one clean interface. Syncler is completely legal to use as it doesn't host or provide any content, and acts as a media center. However, it all comes down to which provider package you connect to for fetching content. To stay on the right side of the law, you should only add providers that offer safe public-domain content. For example, you can pick the packages that include content from the Internet Archive and Public Domain Torrents, as they host classic movies, documentaries, and old TV shows that are free to stream.
Syncler is well-optimized for TV, and you can customize and select the streaming quality, resolution, and bitrate to watch content buffer-free. Additionally, Syncler can link with Trakt to keep track of what you're watching and Real-Debrid to get faster, higher-quality streaming links, making your streaming experience smoother and more personalized. While the app is legal, it's missing from the Play Store as it can dynamically load code online, which goes against the Play Store's policies. Therefore, sideloading is the only option available.
AdAway
While you can use a public DNS server to filter ads, they are not as effective as using a native app. DNS filtering blocks ads at the network level, while app-based ad blockers offer a more powerful blocking mechanism that filters traffic directly on your device. If you're annoyed with constant ads on your TV, then using an adblocker can remove almost all of them. For this, you can use AdAway, a free and open-source adblocker that you need to sideload.
AdAway works by using host files that contain information on domains to filter. The app creates a local VPN inside your device, and whenever data passes through the VPN, the host file will check for any matching domains and block them. AdAway can also block tracking domains and prevent some pop-ups and malicious sites. You only need to set up the app once and then turn on the VPN to filter ads. The app will keep working until you close it or reboot your TV, after which you may need to re-enable the VPN. The app is not fully optimized for Android TV, but you can use a mouse toggle app, like Zank Remote, to navigate the interface.
How we selected these apps
A common theme we considered while selecting these apps is that they should add value to your TV when sideloaded. For example, installing a lightweight launcher will load the interface faster, which is helpful if your smart TV is too slow. Additionally, we've included a mix of categories, such as streaming, gaming, customization, and privacy. Compared to a smartphone, there aren't many third-party apps available for Android TV. Although you can sideload smartphone apps on Android TV, they are not optimized, and you cannot use your TV remote to navigate properly. Therefore, we prioritized TV-optimized apps with a remote-friendly interface. We also included the utility app AdAway, which is a simple ad blocker that you can easily navigate using a mouse toggle app.
Beyond apps outside the Play Store, we have also included restricted versions of Play Store apps, such as RetroArch, which offers more features when sideloaded. Also, we focused on practical, user-friendly tools that enhance Android TV's functionality, like Syncler. Finally, we have selected apps that are trusted and community-verified, with an active GitHub page or an official website.