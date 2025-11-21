6 Free Android TV Apps You Need To Install Before Google Removes Sideloading

One feature that makes Android so special is the freedom to sideload APK (Android Package Kit) files, letting you install compatible apps outside the Play Store. The good news is that sideloading Android apps isn't going away. However, Google is introducing new restrictions on how you sideload APKs, with developers now having to register their apps before users can install them. Still, the shift is significant because Google's new policy may remove the ability to sideload unverified apps, which is how most Android TV users install niche utilities and unofficial streaming tools.

According to the Android Developer Blog, the move is being brought to mitigate malware risks that are 50 times higher when installing apps from outside the Play Store. Nevertheless, the change could reduce the number of sideloadable apps, as unverified apps may no longer install. While Google continues its developer-verification requirement, amid criticism from open-source communities and FOSS developers, Google announced it will create a workflow that would allow experienced users to install unverified apps.

While the Play Store hosts an extensive library of apps, a few useful ones aren't available there, mainly because of the marketplace's policies. If you own an Android TV, then it's time to sideload these six free apps to make the most out of your smart TV before the new sideloading restrictions come into effect.