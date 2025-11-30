4 Uses For Your Old Google Chromecast
Just because a device is old doesn't mean it's ready to give up the fight. Even if you've decided to upgrade something like your Google Chromecast because you found a better alternative, that's no reason it still can't serve some sort of purpose in your life. While properly recycling or selling the device are options, there's a couple of really cool ways you can extend the life of your old streaming gadget.
Should you not know what to do with an old Google Chromecast laying around, some ideas to repurpose it include keeping it available for office presentations, using it as a music streamer with a soundbar, making it a digital photo frame, or utilizing it with a TV to turn it into a security monitor. Many of these options take advantage of the features already packed into the device, so setup and functionality for a lot of these tips is super easy.
Though the Google Chromecast line has been discontinued, there's still plenty of juice to squeeze from the old thing. Even if Google has decided to move on, it doesn't necessarily mean you have to. You likely paid good money for your Chromecast, so consider some of the options below before you think about getting rid of it.
Go larger with presentations
A good presentation can be the difference between a raise at work or having your boss reconceptualize your entire project, so making sure it runs smoothly can be critical for a lot of jobs and positions. Should you find yourself in a situation where you need to present something but the room you're in doesn't have adequate equipment, having an old Chromecast device around can really save the day.
Considering a Google Chromecast is pretty small in the first place, they can be perfect for keeping in your briefcase or bag just in case you need one for a quick presentation. However, be aware that the easiest ways to ensure a smooth process will be to have the Google Slides app for iOS or Android and ensure your presentation is in your Google account.
From here, connect the Chromecast to the display and follow these steps:
-
Make sure your smartphone is on the same Wi-Fi network as the Chromecast.
-
Open Google Slides on your smartphone.
-
Choose your presentation.
-
Select Cast.
-
Swipe left or right to change slides.
-
Use your phone's volume buttons to adjust the sound.
With Google's Gemini now being able to create presentations, you'll have everything you need to make the magic happen. Another cool thing to remember is that you can also cast Google Meet calls to a second-generation or newer Chromecast, which can also be handy in a pinch. Just open the meeting and choose Cast this meeting, and Google will provide Chromecast as an option.
Transform your soundbar into a music player
While a quality soundbar can be a great experience for watching television and movies, you may not be getting the most out of it. While you can use your TV and soundbar to stream music, so long as your soundbar has an HDMI port, you can transform it rather easily into a stereo. This can be good either for saving electricity by not turning on your TV just to listen to music, or it's also handy if you have an extra soundbar laying around and you're not sure what to do with it.
With a plethora of music streaming apps supporting Chromecast — including popular choices like Apple Music, Tidal, Pandora, Spotify, and more — turning your soundbar into a music player can be pretty simple. While sharing music to devices can be different for every app, we'll use Spotify as an example.
Connect your Chromecast to the soundbar and follow these steps:
-
Ensure both devices are using the same Wi-Fi network.
-
Open Spotify.
-
Play a song.
-
Select Devices Available.
-
Choose your Chromecast.
Depending on the portability of your soundbar, this idea can be great for having some sound in your backyard or wherever you have a Wi-Fi connection and adequate power. Considering there's a good number of soundbars for $200 that still sound expensive, connecting a Chromecast can be a great way to double-down on the functionalities of either device.
Make your TV a digital photo frame
Along with being useful for presentations in a pinch, having an old Chromecast laying around can be great to use as a makeshift digital photo frame for your TV. It's pretty useful for showing off photos of a recent trip or highlighting a particular photo of someone when celebrating them. The process for getting this started is pretty easy.
You'll need the Google Photos app, which is likely the primary Photos app if you're using an Android phone, but you can find the app both within the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Google Photos even got an AI update to celebrate the its 10-year anniversary.
Here are the steps:
-
Connect your Chromecast to the TV.
-
Open the Google Photos app.
-
Ensure you are signed in to your Google Account.
-
Choose the album or photo you want to cast.
-
Select the three dots (More).
-
Choose Cast.
-
Select your device.
-
Open a video or photo and it will display on your TV.
-
Swipe left or right between photos to change what's on the TV.
In just a few taps, you'll be sharing your memories in no time. Using this with other media can also be advantageous. For example, you can search for "fireplace" on YouTube to find a nice video of a roaring fire and steam it to your Chromecast to help set a mood. Just open the video, select the Cast button at the top of the screen, then choose your Chromecast and hit Play.
Use it as a security device
Another useful option for an old Chromecast is to use it as a security monitor. Just like how it can be a clever use for an old laptop, using your Google Chromecast to act as a security monitor with a television is great for keeping tabs on any areas that utilize smart home security cameras and doorbells with cameras.
There's a couple of stipulations to get this going. Your security cameras will need to support Google Home (check your manual), and you'll need a Chromecast with Google TV or a Chromecast third-generation or later. Both your cameras and your Chromecast need to be on the same network and within the same home within Google Home.
Here's the steps to add devices to Google Home:
-
Open the Google Home app.
-
Select your Initial or Profile picture from the top right.
-
Ensure that it's showing your primary Google Account.
-
If Yes, tap the X close the window.
-
If you need to switch accounts, tap the drop-down and choose Add another account.
-
Now, select Home.
-
Tap Add.
-
Choose Device.
-
Select Link apps or services.
-
Choose your camera manufacturer from the list and exit the setup.
If you're using a third-generation Chromecast or Chromecast with Google TV, you'll be able to use voice commands with your remote's microphone button or through the Home app. An example includes "Show [camera name]." You can also find the options by long-pressing the home button on your remote and selecting the home panel tile.