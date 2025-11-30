4 Uses For Your Old Google Chromecast

Just because a device is old doesn't mean it's ready to give up the fight. Even if you've decided to upgrade something like your Google Chromecast because you found a better alternative, that's no reason it still can't serve some sort of purpose in your life. While properly recycling or selling the device are options, there's a couple of really cool ways you can extend the life of your old streaming gadget.

Should you not know what to do with an old Google Chromecast laying around, some ideas to repurpose it include keeping it available for office presentations, using it as a music streamer with a soundbar, making it a digital photo frame, or utilizing it with a TV to turn it into a security monitor. Many of these options take advantage of the features already packed into the device, so setup and functionality for a lot of these tips is super easy.

Though the Google Chromecast line has been discontinued, there's still plenty of juice to squeeze from the old thing. Even if Google has decided to move on, it doesn't necessarily mean you have to. You likely paid good money for your Chromecast, so consider some of the options below before you think about getting rid of it.