5 Of The Cheapest Smart TV Cyber Monday Deals You Can Find
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you love a bargain and have been wanting to upgrade your entertainment setup, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to score big on smart TVs. We've shortlisted some of the cheapest Cyber Monday smart TV deals on Amazon from some of the most reliable smart TV brands like Sony, Insignia, and Samsung. The advantage of a smart TV is that it connects to the internet, allowing you to stream movies, shows, and music directly from popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube without needing an external device like a streaming stick.
Beyond that, many smart TVs also offer features such as voice control, screen mirroring, and integration with smart home assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. The biggest benefit is of course convenience, because you can easily switch between live TV, streaming services, and gaming, all from a single remote.
Whether you want a massive 75-inch screen for immersive movie nights or something a bit more compact for the kitchen or bedroom, there are great discounts across different models. With stunning 4K displays and high-definition sound, these TVs are sure to elevate your home entertainment experience on a budget.
Amazon Fire TV 75 Omni Series
First up, you can get a 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series for just $539.99, which is $300 less than the regular price of $839.99. You can enjoy 4K UHD picture quality with Dolby Vision for an immersive entertainment experience. Since this is an Amazon smart TV, it comes with Alexa, which you can control using the built-in microphones. Just ask to turn on the TV and find, launch, and control content without needing a remote. You'll have a wide variety of Fire TV apps to explore for endless entertainment. Moreover, Amazon is always adding new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality to make this TV even smarter.
If you're concerned about privacy, rest assured that there are ample privacy protections and controls on this set. It includes a switch that can electronically disconnect the microphones whenever you like. The TV also sports 3 HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. Audiophiles can also add audio equipment for enhanced sound through the HDMI eARC port. This TV has over 29,000 reviews on Amazon, with an overall score of 4.2/5. Users say it's worth the original price tag, so you know you're getting a great Cyber Monday deal!
Sony 75-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3
If you're willing to spend a little bit more, you can get a stunning Sony 75-inch BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV for $848, saving over $200 on the original price of $1,099. It's made for enjoying a truly cinematic experience with support for 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Sony is well-known for its superior picture quality and on this model, the HDR Processor X1 enhances the output in real-time. This is backed up by real user testimonials that praise both the image and sound quality. The TV has a rating of 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 user reviews.
This TV runs Google TV under the hood, meaning you get a familiar user interface and support for services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, Crunchyroll, and many more. There's also built-in support for AirPlay 2 and Chromecast to cast your media to this spectacular big screen. Moreover, you get exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, which makes it a great choice for gaming enthusiasts.
INSIGNIA 50-inch LED 4K Smart Fire TV
For those on a tight budget, this INSIGNIA 50-inch Smart Fire TV is an absolute steal at just $169.99. That's a whopping 43% lower than the original price of $299.99. INSIGNIA is a major smart TV brand and this particular model has earned over 4,000 user ratings with an overall score of 4.3/5. Buyers vouch for its excellent functionality, sharing that it's well worth its price. You can enjoy HDR10 4K movies and TV shows with an immersive three-dimensional sound experience. It also supports HDMI eARC to transmit the original full-resolution audio signal through HDMI for the highest sound quality.
Since this is a Fire TV device, it supports most of the popular streaming services including Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Moreover, you get access to free content through apps like Tubi and Plex. You can also pair your TV with compatible smart home devices for functions like viewing live security camera feeds, controlling your lighting and thermostat, and much more.
Samsung 40-inch Smart TV (2025 model)
Priced at just $147 for a Cyber Monday deal on Amazon, the Samsung 40-inch Full HD Smart TV is one of the cheapest smart TVs you can get without compromising on quality. It's one of the latest models by Samsung and backed by over 1,000 user reviews with an average score of 4.2/5. It offers access to more than 2,700 free channels including 400+ Samsung TV Plus premium channels, which can further save you money on subscription costs. Moreover, this TV supports HDR and object-tracking sound so you can expect more details in the image and more precise audio experience.
It's powered by Samsung Tizen OS, which might not be the most popular TV OS but supports most of the major streaming services. Tizen also comes with Samsung Knox Security that adds an extra layer of security to keep your sensitive information safe, while also protecting smart devices connected to the TV.
Roku 50-Inch Smart TV 2025
The 2025-released 50-inch Roku Smart TV is available for just $228 on Amazon. That's a 24 percent discount on a TV that supports 4K entertainment with good picture quality. It features Roku Smart Picture technology that can enhance TV signals and automatically apply the best settings for a better viewing experience. Moreover, you can customize your entertainment by installing a selection of Roku apps that include games, streaming services, and more, apart from the 500+ TV channels that Roku offers. The TV is also easy to control as it supports popular voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, or Roku's own voice assistant — Roku Voice.
This TV has an impressive rating of 4.5/5 from almost 2,000 user reviews. Happy buyers have shared that it's packed with extras and is truly impressive. It's also available in five other sizes, though the biggest Cyber Monday discount applies to the 50-inch version.
How we selected these products
For curating this list, we focused on smart TVs that were selling at a substantial discount this Cyber Monday. Moreover, we have prioritized those with the best user reviews and the latest specifications. The list only contains TVs that have scored over 4.2 stars on Amazon.