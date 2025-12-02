Apple's AI Chief Is Stepping Down And A Microsoft Executive Is Filling His Place

Apple today announced that John Giannandrea, the company's Senior VP for Machine Learning and AI Strategy, will be stepping down early next year. Giannandrea's departure comes in the wake of Apple missing the boat on generative AI, a misstep that currently leaves Apple playing catch-up in the AI space. Compounding matters is that many of Apple's ongoing efforts to implement AI across its platforms have paled in comparison to some of the more exciting innovations we've seen from companies like OpenAI and Google.

Stepping in for Giannandrea will be Amar Subramanya who, for the past six months, has served as Microsoft's corporate VP of AI. Prior to that, he was a VP of Engineering at Google where he worked on AI software like Gemini. "Subramanya will be leading critical areas, including Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI Safety and Evaluation," Apple's press release reads in part. "The balance of Giannandrea's organization will shift to Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue to align closer with similar organizations."

It remains to be seen if Apple's AI woes will become a thing of the past with Subramanya at the helm. What is certain, though, is that Apple's AI team needed a drastic shakeup. Aside from the fact that Apple's AI efforts have been lackluster, there are reports that confidence within Apple regarding AI is low. Just a few weeks ago, a report emerged claiming that some Apple engineers are already worried that the next-gen version of Siri will not live up to expectations. What's more, a Bloomberg report claims that if the upcoming Siri update fails to impress, there might be an exodus of top AI talent from Apple sooner rather than later.