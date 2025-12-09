Amazon Issued A Warning To Millions Of Customers - Here's Why

The holiday season has officially arrived. Between now and Christmas, online shoppers will be flocking to Amazon to purchase everything from stocking stuffers and gift cards to big-screen TVs. It also means that scammers are out in force, attempting to get their hands on your hard-earned money and personal data. In fact, many Amazon users have already been victims of widespread impersonation scams. This is when a scammer claims to be a trustworthy company or individual, but is actually seeking cash or private info.

Fortunately, Amazon is aware of this and has been sending out messages to millions of users as a means of preventative education. Speaking with USA Today on the matter, Christy Vargas, a member of Amazon's public relations team, said, "We will continue to invest in protecting consumers and educating the public on scam avoidance. We encourage consumers to report suspected scams to us so that we can protect their accounts and refer bad actors to law enforcement to help keep consumers safe."

Coincidentally, Amazon's outreach efforts have lined up with a recent public service announcement (PSA) issued by the FBI, warning consumers to be on the lookout for account takeover fraud (ATO). While the bureau's message was focused on attackers who impersonate customer service and tech support from banking organizations, the tactics used by these scammers are similar to those identified by Amazon.