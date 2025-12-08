If You Have An iPhone 17, You Might Be Using Siri Wrong
Apple's Siri has been around since 2011, but it's come a long way since the days of asking for the weather or shooting off a quick text. Back then, Siri was handy but basic. Fast forward to the iPhone 17 — or any iPhone with Apple's Neural Engine — and Siri has leveled up. Thanks to Apple Intelligence, the voice assistant is faster, smarter, and more capable than ever. And with the rollout of iOS 26, there are a number of hidden features you can tap into to get even more out of Siri's collaboration with Apple Intelligence.
One of the coolest upgrades is Siri's ability to understand context. For example, imagine you're checking movie times for a theatrical re-release of "Babe: Pig in the City." Just as you ask Siri about showtimes, you suddenly wonder how critics received the film back in 1998. Instead of repeating the movie title in a new request, you can simply ask, "Did the film get good reviews when it first hit theaters?" Siri understands the context and delivers the answer — no extra steps required.
Keep in mind that Apple Intelligence is still technically in beta, even after over a year of limited availability. That means the contextual features are still evolving. Not every app supports them yet, but future updates are likely to expand compatibility.
Type, tap, or ask — Siri's got you covered
If you own an Apple Intelligence-equipped device, Siri can also be a powerful guide through the Apple ecosystem. You can ask questions like, "How do I play TV sound through a HomePod?" Or "How do I connect my AirPods to my iPhone?" Siri will walk you through the steps, making it easier than ever to get the most out of your devices.
Another neat feature? You don't always need to say "Hey Siri." With Tap to Siri, you can activate the assistant silently by double-tapping the bottom section of your iPhone or iPad screen. This pulls up a Siri search bar and keyboard, letting you type in requests without speaking aloud. It's perfect for homes with multiple Apple devices, where the wake command might accidentally trigger a different gadget.
Apple promises an even smarter Siri sometime next year, and a recent Apple Intelligence leak has us thinking we could see a completely revamped version of the Apple companion in the next couple of years. But in the meantime, these tips can help you make the most of your voice assistant and Apple Intelligence in 2025.