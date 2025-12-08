If You Have An iPhone 17, You Might Be Using Siri Wrong

Apple's Siri has been around since 2011, but it's come a long way since the days of asking for the weather or shooting off a quick text. Back then, Siri was handy but basic. Fast forward to the iPhone 17 — or any iPhone with Apple's Neural Engine — and Siri has leveled up. Thanks to Apple Intelligence, the voice assistant is faster, smarter, and more capable than ever. And with the rollout of iOS 26, there are a number of hidden features you can tap into to get even more out of Siri's collaboration with Apple Intelligence.

One of the coolest upgrades is Siri's ability to understand context. For example, imagine you're checking movie times for a theatrical re-release of "Babe: Pig in the City." Just as you ask Siri about showtimes, you suddenly wonder how critics received the film back in 1998. Instead of repeating the movie title in a new request, you can simply ask, "Did the film get good reviews when it first hit theaters?" Siri understands the context and delivers the answer — no extra steps required.

Keep in mind that Apple Intelligence is still technically in beta, even after over a year of limited availability. That means the contextual features are still evolving. Not every app supports them yet, but future updates are likely to expand compatibility.