Apple Seeds iOS 26.2 RC 2 Ahead Of Official Release

A week after seeding iOS 26.2 RC, Apple just seeded a second Release Candidate version. While it's unclear what's new in this update, the company also recently did the same with tvOS 26.2, which got a new build on Friday. Today's build is 23C54, while last week's version was 23C52. That said, Apple is clearly almost ready to release the final version of the software update.

Once available to all users, iOS 26.2 is expected to bring several tweaks and a few major features to the operating system in some regions. For example, iOS 26's Live Translation functionality will finally make its way to Europe. Previously, Apple delayed the feature due to issues with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), but now European users will be able to take advantage of Live Translation with AirPods.

Users can translate back and forth between English (U.S. and U.K.), French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional). Besides that, Japanese users will be able to replace Siri's side button functionality with third-party voice assistants, such as Gemini or Alexa. This feature will be available due to new legislation.