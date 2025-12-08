Apple Seeds iOS 26.2 RC 2 Ahead Of Official Release
A week after seeding iOS 26.2 RC, Apple just seeded a second Release Candidate version. While it's unclear what's new in this update, the company also recently did the same with tvOS 26.2, which got a new build on Friday. Today's build is 23C54, while last week's version was 23C52. That said, Apple is clearly almost ready to release the final version of the software update.
Once available to all users, iOS 26.2 is expected to bring several tweaks and a few major features to the operating system in some regions. For example, iOS 26's Live Translation functionality will finally make its way to Europe. Previously, Apple delayed the feature due to issues with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), but now European users will be able to take advantage of Live Translation with AirPods.
Users can translate back and forth between English (U.S. and U.K.), French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional). Besides that, Japanese users will be able to replace Siri's side button functionality with third-party voice assistants, such as Gemini or Alexa. This feature will be available due to new legislation.
iOS 26.2 is all about improvements and tweaks
iOS 26.2 RC 2 brings important improvements to Liquid Glass. Those improvements include a new Lock Screen setting that gives users more control over the clock's appearance and the ability to make interactions more bouncy, similar to what the company previewed during the WWDC 2025 keynote. This new software update also introduces a one-time AirDrop code system, which lets you share files with someone not in your contacts for up to 30 days.
Apple also tweaked the Sleep Score functionality. Going forward, the Very Low rating now ranges from 0-40 (up from 0-29). Beyond that, instead of an "Excellent" night's sleep, Apple now calls the highest rating "Very High," which is a score of 96-100. Apple Music subscribers can also now view lyrics offline, so it's possible to sing along to your new favorite song without connecting to the internet.
Other features in iOS 26.2 include the ability to disable pinned Messages in CarPlay, the ability to sort games by size in the App Library, the addition of Enhanced Safety Alerts, and the ability to find specific moments in podcast episodes more easily now that the Podcasts app can automatically create chapters.