Is iOS 26 Slow On Your Older iPhone? Here's How To Fix It﻿

The fixes above can improve the performance of old iPhones. However, you should not be surprised to experience continued performance issues on older devices, like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models. It's not just the Liquid Glass effects that can slow down these iPhones. Other issues can impact performance, and they have nothing to do with the iOS version you're running. First, if your iPhone's battery health is under 80%, your iPhone will throttle performance faster than before. You might be enabling Low Power Mode more frequently, which can further degrade performance. The fix here is replacing the battery with a brand-new one through Apple, or via other authorized repair shops. An iPhone that has been in use for 5-7 years probably needs a battery replacement.

Also, if you own an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, you might be dealing with as little as 64GB of storage, which tends to fill up after so many years. Running low on storage will also impact your iPhone's performance. Head to Settings, then General, then Device Storage, and ensure you have at least 1GB of free space. You'll want to delete photos and videos you have already backed up — and apps that you're not using — to free up storage. Once iOS has enough storage to run, performance might improve.

If you've just upgraded to iOS 26, you should refrain from judging your iPhone's performance for a couple of days. The new operating system will index the handset, a process that can slow performance and impact battery life until it's finished. If the phone is still slow after a few days, you can start applying the fixes above, including the Liquid Glass customizations in iOS 26.