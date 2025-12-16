4 Electronics You Should Only Buy From Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Purchasing electronics online requires shopping blind at times, which can make the purchase process uncomfortable when it comes time to check out. Big-ticket items like televisions and laptops may warrant some in-person use before making a long-term commitment, and even less-expensive electronics are worth researching prior to making a purchase. Of course, just about every online electronics retailer will provide you with all the stats and specs you'll want to know for various pieces of tech, but shopping for electronics at Amazon comes with some additional benefits.
Free shipping isn't exclusive to Amazon, but if you're an Amazon Prime Member you can almost always count on free fast shipping. At no additional cost to Prime Members, two-day, overnight, and even same-day shipping are speedy options available on many Amazon products. Amazon's return policy is also favorable. Many items are available to return for up to 365 days, which gives you a chance to test the product before committing to it. And while Amazon makes the delivery and return process one of its major pros over other online retailers, its deep inventory and wide range of electronics offers far more convenience than the traffic, noise, and sometimes unhelpful staff attached to brick and mortar retailers.
Smart TVs
Whether you're looking for a small television to fill out a corner space or a much larger television (perhaps even a 116-inch model) for your own in-home theater experience, Amazon is a great place to purchase your next smart TV. It carries models made by some of the most reliable TV brands, including widely recognized names like Sony, LG, Samsung, and Hisense. You'll also be able to find TVs that range in size from under 32 inches to more than 70 inches.
But Amazon also has its own lineup of smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV. The Fire TV lineup helps Amazon stand out among other retailers. The TVs offer tremendous value at their regular prices, and they frequently see discounts exclusive to Amazon shoppers. Deals on Fire TVs are available to shop throughout the year, and during the holidays and major sales events Amazon is known to drop Fire TVs to their lowest prices ever.
The inclusion of free shipping on a large piece of tech like a TV is a nice throw-in, but for Prime Members it also means you could have a new TV up and running within a day or two. Amazon's return policy also makes the online purchase of a TV more convenient, as it gives you a chance to test out the TV and return it at no cost if it's not the right size or otherwise is the wrong fit for you.
Kindles
The Amazon Kindle is one of the most recognized names among dedicated e-readers. The entry-level model starts at just $110, while more premium options like the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Colorsoft are also available. One thing that sets Kindle devices apart from tablets is the lineup's e-ink display technology, which is intended to eliminate eye strain during long reading sessions. In fact, the entire Kindle experience is designed to mimic the experience of reading a physical book — and through the Amazon Kindle Store, readers will get access to millions of e-books.
Because Amazon is the manufacturer of Kindles, it's the natural place to turn to when purchasing one. The retailer discounts each of its Kindle models throughout the year, with massive discounts often available on Prime Day and during major annual sales events. But in many regards you could look at the entire Kindle lineup as always on sale when you shop at Amazon, as a 20% discount is included if you have an eligible device to trade-in. Amazon's standard return policy applies to Kindles, meaning you can try one out for 30 days and return it with no additional charge.
Laptops
As electronics go, laptops are a somewhat high-stakes purchase. Because a new laptop can get quite expensive, it's the kind of device that's meant to be used for several years before needing replacement. If you're shopping on a budget, Amazon has a wide range of well-reviewed Chromebooks to choose from, sometimes offering discounts on models from top brands such as ASUS, HP, and Acer. More powerful laptop options are also available at Amazon, with brands like Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, and Microsoft always in the mix.
But Amazon is also a great place to shop for Apple laptops. Apple doesn't often discount its products through its own online store, but Amazon frequently drops the price of the MacBook Air. The base model regularly goes for $999, but you can find it on Amazon for as low as $799 at various points throughout the year. Even more powerful MacBook options, such as the new MacBook Pro M5, show up on Amazon with a price drop from time to time. Most laptops you'll find on Amazon are subject to its standard 30-day return policy, though Apple products have a shorter 15-day return window.
Amazon Basics electronics
Despite the convenience and cost-effectiveness of shopping for larger and more expensive products at Amazon, where the retail giant can really stand out is with everyday electronics. Amazon Basics is its private-label inventory lineup. Through it, Amazon offers a wide range of products that are often cheaper than those of its competitors, and electronics is one category that showcases the brand's extensive and inexpensive assortment.
These are the kinds of products you may simply tuck away in utility drawers, but there's also plenty to choose from that can be put to immediate use. Amazon Basics offers eight-packs of rechargeable AA batteries for about $12, for example, and everything from AAA to 9-volt alkaline batteries are available as well. HDMI cables, power strips, smartphone tripods, smart lights bulbs, cordless drills, battery chargers, and smart trackers are just some of the other everyday electronics Amazon Basics sells at affordable prices.