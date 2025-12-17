5 Devices Compatible With Your Phone's USB-C Port That You Need To Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Among the USB connector designs implemented, USB-C is considered the most powerful and versatile, and for good reason. The port is designed to handle fast charging, high-speed data transfer, and video support, offering all-in-one functionality. You can find the same power and versatility in the USB-C port on your phone.
Yes, your phone's USB-C port is actually capable of far more than just charging your battery. It can share your mobile internet as an alternative to Wi-Fi, connect to wired headphones for better audio, and transfer data between your mobile and computer faster than wireless methods. You can even use your phone's USB-C port to watch Netflix on your TV. And now, with many phone accessories adopting the USB-C port, you can expand your mobile's functionality further. Devices like a portable SSD, mini projector, credit card reader, gaming controller, and thermal imaging camera can show you exactly how to make the most out of your phone's USB-C port.
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD
There are only so many files you can fit in your phone storage these days. And if you're an avid photographer or work with large files all the time, your limited phone storage can even run out quicker than usual. That's why it's a good idea to carry around an external storage like the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD.
Offering a large capacity of 1TB, this SanDisk portable SSD uses USB 3.2 Gen 2 protocol with read speeds of up to 1,050MBps and write speeds of up to 1,000MBps. It already has USB-C built-in, so you can just plug the device directly into your phone's USB-C port. This portable device should work with iPhones running iOS 13 and later and Android phones running on at least Android 11. But other than your mobile device, the SSD is also compatible with any Windows or macOS computer and comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter in case you need one.
Unlike most other external SSDs, the SanDisk Extreme Portable is designed for on-the-go use. It only measures 3.97 by 2.07 by 0.38 inches, making it easy to pack in your bag or slip it in your jeans pocket. Plus, it has an IP65-rated ruggedized enclosure that can protect it from a three-meter drop, dust, and even water jets at 30kPa. To make the SSD even more convenient to take with you, it features a carabiner loop so you can simply hang it from your backpack, lanyard, or belt loop for quick access.
Flir One - Thermal Imaging Camera
One of the more interesting and weird gadgets you can plug into your phone's USB port is a thermal imaging camera. This is typically considered a professional tool, but if you like tinkering with electronics, handling home and car repairs, or spotting wildlife at night, you might want a thermal imaging camera like the Flir One for personal use. A thermal camera can come in handy for detecting overheating components in 3D printers, PCs, and cars, checking for air and water leaks around the house, and looking for animals when out camping.
To use the Flir One, simply connect it directly to your iPhone or Android's USB-C port and point the camera at the area you want to inspect. Use the Flir One app for snapping photos, tweaking configuration settings, and uploading images to the cloud. The app also features thermal inspection guides that can walk you through how to inspect your home for moisture, air leaks, and other faults.
As for specs, the Flir One is designed with a weight of 1.28 ounces, so it won't bog down your phone. A ruggedized enclosure makes it resistant to dust and water, and the device can survive a drop from as high as 1.5 meters. This thermal imaging camera can detect temperatures from minus 4 degrees up to 248 degrees Fahrenheit, with an accuracy range of 3 to 5 degrees. Besides reading temperature and taking images, it can also take videos up to 1440x1080. Runtime-wise, the Flir One can last for about an hour of continuous use.
Elephas Mini Projector
Many smartphones can wirelessly cast videos to a TV screen, but if you're after a movie theater vibe you can bring anywhere, a projector is an even better option. One budget-friendly projector you can use directly with your Android or iPhone is the Elephas Mini Projector. Available on Amazon at a list price of $70, this mini projector weighs in at less than a pound, but it still packs a solid performance. The projector delivers a maximum resolution of 1080p, with a brightness of 3,500 lumens and support for 24-bit true color. That means it can display your favorite content in over 16 million colors for you to enjoy a sharp and detailed picture even when you set the projection size to a maximum of 200 inches. The projector also offers audio in the form of a built-in Hi-Fi speaker.
In terms of connectivity, the Elephas Mini Projector works with any smartphone. The catch, though, is that you'll need to buy an HDMI-to-USB-C adapter separately. What you can use directly with the projector are streaming devices and flash drives plugged into the USB port, speakers and headphones into the audio jack, and computers and gaming consoles into the HDMI.
Thanks to the projector's small size, it's easy to mount anywhere. You can have it on a desk, install it on the ceiling, place it on a tray stand, or leave it in the included tripod. Then, simply tilt the projector up to 45 degrees to get your preferred viewing angle.
Square Reader for magstripe
If you're a small business owner who regularly does pop-ups or sets up a stall at local markets, you might find a point of sale (POS) terminal too bulky to carry around. So, you just resort to digital payments or cash and lose out on customers who pay by card. But there's actually a convenient way to accept card payments on the go: using a portable card reader like the Square Reader for magstripe.
Unlike regular POS terminals that are typically bigger than your phone, the Square Reader for magstripe is more compact. It only measures 1.58 by 1.06 by 0.34 inches, so it fits even in your pocket and isn't a hassle to bring anywhere. It's exactly one of those cool USB-C mini gadgets you didn't know you needed for your small business.
The Square Reader for magstripe works by plugging into the USB-C port of your phone running Android 9 or iOS 15 and later. Once inserted, it pairs with the free companion app, Square Point of Sale, where you can create a Square account to get started. After setting it up, you're ready to accept card swipes and receive the payment on the next business day. For your convenience, the reader has an offline mode that allows you to accept payments when you're not connected to the internet. Square charges a corresponding fee per swipe on the Square Reader. The free plan has the highest rate at 2.6% + 15¢, while the Plus and Premium subscription plans come with lower fees.
Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller
Playing games on your phone is a completely different experience with a dedicated controller, and one of the go-to models out there is the Backbone One. It's compatible with more than 10,000 titles like Fortnite, Roblox, and Grand Theft Auto. As long as your game has controller support, it should work with the Backbone One. But other than the online games from the Play Store or App Store, the controller lets you play your own ROMs. Just import them via the built-in emulator in the Backbone companion app.
Meanwhile, when it comes to hardware compatibility, the controller supports most iPhone and Androids with a USB-C port. Once plugged in, Backbone One draws power directly from your phone, meaning it doesn't need to be charged at all. It does have a USB-C port for pass-through charging, in case you want to charge your phone while playing. Speaking of ports, the Backbone One also comes with a headset jack for chatting with your teammates in-game.
Like most other game controllers, the Backbone One includes standard controls — clickable thumbsticks, a D-pad, action buttons, and top trigger buttons. There are also dedicated buttons, such as one for recording or taking screenshots. Since the controller is directly inserted into your phone, expect minimal latency during gameplay. The controller's shell is slim and lightweight, ideal for on-the-go gaming. But you can still plug it into your PC or tablet with a cable.
How we picked these USB-C-compatible products for your phone
To come up with this roundup, we browsed Amazon for some useful accessories that are proven and tested by users to work directly with a phone's USB-C port. We read through real reviews and the manufacturers' official product pages to confirm this. We also made sure to narrow down the list to only high-quality and trusted items, so all our picks are rated 4.1 stars and above, with at least 5,000 reviews.