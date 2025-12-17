5 Devices Compatible With Your Phone's USB-C Port That You Need To Know About

There are only so many files you can fit in your phone storage these days. And if you're an avid photographer or work with large files all the time, your limited phone storage can even run out quicker than usual. That's why it's a good idea to carry around an external storage like the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD.

Offering a large capacity of 1TB, this SanDisk portable SSD uses USB 3.2 Gen 2 protocol with read speeds of up to 1,050MBps and write speeds of up to 1,000MBps. It already has USB-C built-in, so you can just plug the device directly into your phone's USB-C port. This portable device should work with iPhones running iOS 13 and later and Android phones running on at least Android 11. But other than your mobile device, the SSD is also compatible with any Windows or macOS computer and comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter in case you need one.

Unlike most other external SSDs, the SanDisk Extreme Portable is designed for on-the-go use. It only measures 3.97 by 2.07 by 0.38 inches, making it easy to pack in your bag or slip it in your jeans pocket. Plus, it has an IP65-rated ruggedized enclosure that can protect it from a three-meter drop, dust, and even water jets at 30kPa. To make the SSD even more convenient to take with you, it features a carabiner loop so you can simply hang it from your backpack, lanyard, or belt loop for quick access.