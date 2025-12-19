How To Use Google's Free VPN On Android (And Why You Should)

If you're particularly concerned about privacy when browsing online, then you've probably heard about using a VPN as a safety measure. VPN — short for Virtual Private Network — is a way to stop third parties from monitoring your online activity and essentially keep your connection more secure. Setting one up on your phone isn't that complicated, and all it usually takes is a simple app installation. Interestingly, though, one of the most reliable free VPNs for Android is actually built into the device and developed by Google itself. Called VPN by Google, this free VPN service is an exclusive feature on Pixel phones starting from Pixel 7.

Like standard VPN services, VPN by Google creates an encrypted and private connection by going through Google's VPN servers instead of directly to the internet. It then masks your real IP address and location and swaps them with the server's IP and location. This is what keeps you safe from bad actors and websites that want to know your location.

But unlike other VPN services, VPN by Google has a few limitations. For one, it doesn't allow you to choose which server to connect to. You can't pick a Japan-based server, for instance, so you also can't access content exclusive to the Japanese audience. Additionally, you need a Google account to use the VPN service. VPN by Google also works only in 30 home countries (meaning the country linked to your Google account). These include the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Singapore. It does work in more regions when you travel, though, so you can use it in places like the Bahamas, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, and even Antarctica.