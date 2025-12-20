Roku TV Vs. Roku Streaming Stick - What's The Difference?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're in the market for a Roku device, you have probably heard of both Roku TVs and Roku streaming sticks, and you're wondering what's the difference. They are indeed two very different technologies, though both are based on the Roku OS. Choosing which one to get really depends on your needs.
A Roku TV is an actual display with the Roku OS built into it as its smart TV platform. It's the same way some TVs have Google TV, Samsung has Tizen, Amazon has Fire OS, and LG has its own webOS. By contrast, a Roku streaming stick is a small HDMI device you plug into the HDMI port of any TV, smart or not, then into a power source and use to access the same Roku OS and interface. In both cases, you can simply sign into or create an account and you're off to the races. Then, control them using the included voice remote or mobile app. The end result is the same. But which one will suit you depends on how and where you want to use it.
A Roku TV is a new display
A display like any other, Roku TVs provide plenty of benefits. They come in a variety of sizes and from different brands, like Philips, TCL, Westinghouse, Magnavox, RCA, and Hisense. Roku also makes its own branded TVs. These smart TVs come with the Roku OS built right in, affording instant access to the intuitive Roku interface upon startup. You can download your favorite streaming apps, from Netflix to Disney+ and YouTube, and also access free Roku channels.
This solution makes the most sense if you're looking to upgrade your TV. Most people prefer having a Roku TV in a secondary room, like a bedroom, den, or basement. But there are larger-sized Roku TVs that are suitable for the living room, too. The benefit is that they are affordable, though there's a reason Roku TVs are so cheap. However, you can still get advanced technologies like 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision, along with different TV types like miniLED and QLED. If you already have a display you love, however, but want the Roku interface, a Roku streaming stick is the better way to go.
Any TV becomes a Roku TV
If you're thinking about buying a Roku streaming stick, it plugs into any TV, giving you the Roku OS via TV input. There are several models, all incredibly affordable, ranging from an entry model for HD quality streaming to an advanced option with 4K and Dolby Vision streaming. The benefit is being able to use the beloved Roku OS on any TV. So, even if you have a smart TV with another smart OS built-in, you might prefer Roku and these make that possible.
They're also ideal for turning any old TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV. Dorm room students might especially want to connect a Roku streaming stick to a computer monitor with an HDMI port and built-in or external speakers to transform it into a TV. They're useful for travel, too. Plug one into a hotel room TV to securely access all your personal streaming accounts. There are other uses for old Roku streaming sticks once you upgrade as well. So, a Roku TV is best if you want a new display. Roku streaming sticks are more mobile solutions for those who already have a TV and/or want to use it with TVs in different locations.