Roku TV Vs. Roku Streaming Stick - What's The Difference?

If you're in the market for a Roku device, you have probably heard of both Roku TVs and Roku streaming sticks, and you're wondering what's the difference. They are indeed two very different technologies, though both are based on the Roku OS. Choosing which one to get really depends on your needs.

A Roku TV is an actual display with the Roku OS built into it as its smart TV platform. It's the same way some TVs have Google TV, Samsung has Tizen, Amazon has Fire OS, and LG has its own webOS. By contrast, a Roku streaming stick is a small HDMI device you plug into the HDMI port of any TV, smart or not, then into a power source and use to access the same Roku OS and interface. In both cases, you can simply sign into or create an account and you're off to the races. Then, control them using the included voice remote or mobile app. The end result is the same. But which one will suit you depends on how and where you want to use it.