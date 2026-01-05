Should You Use The HDMI Cable That Comes With Your PlayStation 5?

You might have heard mumblings that there are "fake" HDMI 2.1 ports in devices because certain features of the new standard are optional, but not required. That being said, HDMI performance has as much to do with the cable you use as it does the port. The natural response to this is whether you can trust the cables that come with your media devices, like, for example, the HDMI cable that comes bundled with your PlayStation 5. Is it compatible with HDMI 2.1 for high-resolution and high-refresh-rate support, or should you swap it out for another?

The short answer is yes, the PlayStation 5 comes with an HDMI 2.1 cable. This means you can take full advantage of your TV's — and the HDMI standard's — best features. That's particularly important for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, because you can use features like variable refresh rate, high-frame rate modes with 120Hz, 4K and 8K output, optimized HDR and color settings, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Also, it matters which HDMI port you use in your TV — make sure you have it plugged into the right one, being a port that supports a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.