Are Roku Speakers Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying
While Roku is best known for its streaming devices and smart TVs, the company has expanded its lineup into other smart home and audio products over the past few years. On the sound side, options include speakers and soundbars, with the latter able to pair with Roku Wireless Speakers and the Roku Wireless Bass for a more complete setup.
If you're thinking about buying a Roku Streaming Stick and want to enhance your living room with a complete audio system, you may be wondering whether Roku speakers are any good to begin with. By most accounts, Roku's audio tech holds its own against the competition. For example, the Roku TV Wireless Soundbar earns a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, based on over 900 customer reviews. Most users praise its sound quality and fast installation.
On the downside, a smaller number of reviewers report occasional connectivity issues. Most notably, after a few days, the soundbar may come unpaired with the Roku TV, requiring a complete resync. And here's one very important caveat: the Roku TV Wireless Soundbar works exclusively with Roku-branded smart TVs and, somewhat surprisingly, can't be paired with any of Roku's standalone streaming devices.
Compatibility is key for Roku audio
We've seen similar feedback surrounding the Roku Wireless Speakers. Reviewers frequently praise their simple setup, along with clear dialogue and solid music performance. The speakers can be paired with a Roku TV, Streambar, or Streambar Pro — though not the Streambar SE. With a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon based on more than 5,300 reviews, most user sentiment is positive, though a handful of users note that the speakers can occasionally become unpaired from a Roku TV.
Conveniently, the Roku Wireless Speakers ship with the Roku Touch remote, which features a built-in microphone for issuing voice commands to the Roku Assistant. Like the Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, the Wireless Speakers require a Roku TV to function as a standalone system, though, as they aren't compatible with Roku's streaming devices.
So, are Roku speakers any good? For most folks, the answer is yes, with some critical footnotes. Audiophiles aren't likely to confuse Roku's speakers with high-end separates, but that's not really the point. Instead, Roku prioritizes simplicity and consistent performance, minus all the frills of more advanced audio technology from the likes of Sonos, Bose, and other competitors.
If you already own a Roku TV and want better sound for your Roku-powered streaming setup, Roku's speakers deliver a noticeable upgrade. Just keep their platform-specific limitations in mind, especially if you plan to expand or switch devices down the line.