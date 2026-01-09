Are Roku Speakers Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Roku is best known for its streaming devices and smart TVs, the company has expanded its lineup into other smart home and audio products over the past few years. On the sound side, options include speakers and soundbars, with the latter able to pair with Roku Wireless Speakers and the Roku Wireless Bass for a more complete setup.

If you're thinking about buying a Roku Streaming Stick and want to enhance your living room with a complete audio system, you may be wondering whether Roku speakers are any good to begin with. By most accounts, Roku's audio tech holds its own against the competition. For example, the Roku TV Wireless Soundbar earns a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, based on over 900 customer reviews. Most users praise its sound quality and fast installation.

On the downside, a smaller number of reviewers report occasional connectivity issues. Most notably, after a few days, the soundbar may come unpaired with the Roku TV, requiring a complete resync. And here's one very important caveat: the Roku TV Wireless Soundbar works exclusively with Roku-branded smart TVs and, somewhat surprisingly, can't be paired with any of Roku's standalone streaming devices.