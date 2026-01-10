What Is A USB 'Header' (And How Is It Different From A Port)?

One of the most commonly used data connections in the modern world is USB (which stands for Universal Serial Bus), but there's a difference between a USB header and the actual USB port your device plugs into. A USB header is a multi-pin connector on a motherboard that allows you to connect USB peripherals to a PC or other device with USB ports.

A USB port is the external connector that you plug a USB accessory into. Once your tech is hooked up, the motherboard's USB headers distribute data and power according to your USB component. There are several USB standards on the market (e.g., USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1, etc.), which means there's more than one USB header-type to be aware of.

Generally speaking, motherboards are equipped with at least two USB headers, but many PCs contain six or more of these pivotal pin connections. And while some of us may never crack our laptop open to expand its USB header count, those looking to build a PC rig from the ground up can add a header expansion card to the motherboard using an available peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) slot.