The $30 USB Gadget That Amazon Users Agree Is 'Nostalgic'

The Antpo model specifically only has three reviews live on Amazon with a 5-star rating, but, obviously, that will probably change over time as more reviews come in. The three reviewers also left comments like it's a 'cute retro clock' they 'really love,' and that it's 'super nostalgic' and looks great on their desk. Those comments and ratings alone don't give away too much. But this exact model, from other brands, has a bevy of reviews and comments to denote its value.

In another Amazon listing from RayCue, which has 56 total reviews and star rating of 4.6 out of 5, people are calling the mini PC a 'tiny time machine,' that instantly transports them to a time long past. Another reviewer pointed out that it's an 'amazing digital clock,' and although it's designed with the retro style to mimic an old desktop PC, it still offers 'smooth' user interactions and a modern touch sensor for the backlight.

However, not all reviews are positive. One commenter mentions they dislike the silk screen logo on the front of the unit. Another says the 'temperature reading appears to be fake' and never changes. Bummer. If you're looking for something super advanced that offers retro PC functions, this is not it. Go with an Apple Mac Mini or working mini PC alternative, instead. But if you want a charming collector's item with a retro feel that you can display on your desk or in your office, you'll get a kick out of this.