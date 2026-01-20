The $30 USB Gadget That Amazon Users Agree Is 'Nostalgic'
Nostalgia is a strange thing. You can get it from scents and smells, from retro decor, things you eat or drink, or from media and content you watch. With the right gadgets, you can really immerse yourself in that sentimentality and harken back to a time of earlier, care-free days. From old school gadgets that nobody uses anymore, to repurposed electronics used in new, interesting ways, or even sorting through vintage products tucked away in an attic, now worth lots of money, that feeling of wistfulness strikes in mysterious ways. Of course, if you want to induce that feeling yourself, you can always pursue some classic, old-school gadgets. Take the Antpo Maclock WB-8 retro pixel alarm clock, for example. For just $50 on Amazon, on sale for $30 at the time of writing, this uniquely retro desktop is meant to mimic the golden age of home computers.
It's not exactly a mini PC, but it is, kind of. It has realistic details, even includes a floppy disk drive that works, but it's more of a collectible than an actual working computer. It operates as an alarm clock with five custom alarm modes, has an adjustable warm backlight, and comes with some extra gear like a mini floppy disk holder, sticker sheet, and USB-C cable for power. When you insert the floppy disk it simulates a boot-up sequence for "extra nostalgic joy."
What are people saying about the Antpo Maclock?
The Antpo model specifically only has three reviews live on Amazon with a 5-star rating, but, obviously, that will probably change over time as more reviews come in. The three reviewers also left comments like it's a 'cute retro clock' they 'really love,' and that it's 'super nostalgic' and looks great on their desk. Those comments and ratings alone don't give away too much. But this exact model, from other brands, has a bevy of reviews and comments to denote its value.
In another Amazon listing from RayCue, which has 56 total reviews and star rating of 4.6 out of 5, people are calling the mini PC a 'tiny time machine,' that instantly transports them to a time long past. Another reviewer pointed out that it's an 'amazing digital clock,' and although it's designed with the retro style to mimic an old desktop PC, it still offers 'smooth' user interactions and a modern touch sensor for the backlight.
However, not all reviews are positive. One commenter mentions they dislike the silk screen logo on the front of the unit. Another says the 'temperature reading appears to be fake' and never changes. Bummer. If you're looking for something super advanced that offers retro PC functions, this is not it. Go with an Apple Mac Mini or working mini PC alternative, instead. But if you want a charming collector's item with a retro feel that you can display on your desk or in your office, you'll get a kick out of this.