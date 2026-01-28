4 Cheap Alternatives To Soundbars That Audiophiles Swear By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Soundbars are a convenient way to build some extra "room-filling" sound beyond what your TV offers. They're relatively turnkey as there isn't much to configure or calibrate; you simply connect the soundbar, usually via Bluetooth, and you're good to go. Inside most soundbars are a couple of speakers, possibly a small subwoofer, and everything to power those, like an amplifier. But the downside is they're not always ideal if you want clear, theatrical audio, especially surround sound, because the sound is effectively coming from one location. If you're listening to live music, want true Dolby Atmos or multi-channel support, or want loud, fulfilling audio, you're better off going with a more capable alternative.

If you're currently asking yourself, what else exists? This guide is an excellent starting point for you. Here are some cheap or accessible alternatives to soundbars that audiophiles swear by and likely enjoy in their own home audio setups.