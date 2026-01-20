Does Your 4K TV Look Grainy? Try This

You've done your research. You grab one of the best smart TVs on the market, you install it with all the right cables attached, and you're all excited to see the high-quality visuals. Except, you turn on the set, and it's blurry, grainy, or pixelated. What gives? A 4K TV should look incredible, vivid, detailed, and clear. But sometimes, the default settings on a TV can interfere. If you're noticing your TV is blurry or grainy, try checking these settings.

First, hidden under Settings > Picture or something similar, you'll want to make sure sharpness is turned down. That's because sharpness actually comes with a feature called "edge enhancement" when it's cranked all the way up. It seems like this would help with details, but edge enhancement creates a thin line or halo around the edges of items. That can add grainy noise or distortion in the image, especially at a high resolution. If you insist on adjusting the sharpness, fine tune it to match what you're watching, and turn it down until the media isn't showing those glowing or distorted edges.

Another setting you'll want to turn off is Motion Smoothing. This is also sometimes called Motion Plus, TruMotion, Auto Motion, or MotionFlow on various brands. It creates extra frames to give the illusion of a higher frame rate, since most movies are shot at 24 frames-per-second versus your 60 frames-per-second or 120 frames-per-second-capable TV. It ends up making things look choppy and unrealistic at higher resolutions, which can also make things seem extra blurry or grainy during action scenes.