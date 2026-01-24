This Wireless Battery-Powered TV Could Completely Change Your Home Theater

Even though flatscreen TVs are thinner than ever these days, all those HDMI cables and power cords can become just as much of an eyesore as an older, beefier CRT set. If you're planning on wall-mounting a TV, you'll also need to make sure there's an outlet for your OLED or QLED to plug into, unless you're okay with the look of messy TV cables (most folks aren't). And while TVs continue to become more energy-efficient, if it's plugged into an electrical outlet, it's still adding dollars to your utility bill.

Fortunately, the talented folks at Displace created a fully battery-powered TV. It's called the Displace Pro TV (1st Gen), a 55-inch 4K OLED set that uses a rechargeable lithium-ion cell to power the display, as well as the TV's detachable soundbar-with-rear-speakers rig. Drum roll for price announcement — around $6,000.

Designed to be wall-hung just about anywhere, the TV uses a suction-cup mount system that's backed by active loop vacuum technology. The Pro has a built-in alignment guide to help you position the TV for mounting; once everything's level, the vacuum tech kicks in to suction the Pro to the mounting surface. Should you want to skip mounting altogether, the Pro also includes two recessed legs you can pop out to place it on a stand. The TV uses a similar mechanism for its inputs (USB-C and HDMI) and a hideaway tray for holding a streaming device or other small AV peripheral. It's also engineered for multimodal interactions, and you're even able to connect up to four Pro TVs together for an expanded display.