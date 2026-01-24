This Wireless Battery-Powered TV Could Completely Change Your Home Theater
Even though flatscreen TVs are thinner than ever these days, all those HDMI cables and power cords can become just as much of an eyesore as an older, beefier CRT set. If you're planning on wall-mounting a TV, you'll also need to make sure there's an outlet for your OLED or QLED to plug into, unless you're okay with the look of messy TV cables (most folks aren't). And while TVs continue to become more energy-efficient, if it's plugged into an electrical outlet, it's still adding dollars to your utility bill.
Fortunately, the talented folks at Displace created a fully battery-powered TV. It's called the Displace Pro TV (1st Gen), a 55-inch 4K OLED set that uses a rechargeable lithium-ion cell to power the display, as well as the TV's detachable soundbar-with-rear-speakers rig. Drum roll for price announcement — around $6,000.
Designed to be wall-hung just about anywhere, the TV uses a suction-cup mount system that's backed by active loop vacuum technology. The Pro has a built-in alignment guide to help you position the TV for mounting; once everything's level, the vacuum tech kicks in to suction the Pro to the mounting surface. Should you want to skip mounting altogether, the Pro also includes two recessed legs you can pop out to place it on a stand. The TV uses a similar mechanism for its inputs (USB-C and HDMI) and a hideaway tray for holding a streaming device or other small AV peripheral. It's also engineered for multimodal interactions, and you're even able to connect up to four Pro TVs together for an expanded display.
Displace TVs are designed to run for a few days without a recharge
If you're wondering what happens when the TV's internal battery dies, you're not alone: Displace has actually been showcasing its products for a couple of years, and every model has included a "landing gear" system that automatically lowers the TV to the ground — by way of built-in cables — when the battery is depleted. According to the manufacturer, the Pro should last up to 60 hours on a full charge, with an additional 90 hours when you hook up the soundbar and rear speakers.
The jury's out on whether Displace's homegrown AI interface will join the ranks of the most reliable smart TV brands, but it's nice to know the TV has access to major streaming apps and a full web browser. It also includes a cool-looking touchpad remote that looks more like a smartphone than a TV controller.
Considering the boutique nature of the technology and the eye-watering $6,000 price for the 55-inch Pro, it's hard to gauge how much success the Displace brand is going to have. If we had to guess, we'd say Displace might go the way of SunBrite, a company that exclusively makes TVs designed for outdoor spaces. SunBrite has been around for a minute, and while it may not be hailed as one of the go-to smart TV brands, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better TV for a cabana or patio. Perhaps Displace will become similarly renowned for its battery-powered hardware.