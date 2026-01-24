You Can Turn Your Extra USB Port Into A Master Key - Here's How

One of the best uses for your PC's empty USB ports is housing a USB security key. What this does is automatically lock your system once the USB stick is removed, and unlock it as soon as the drive is plugged back in. With the USB security key, you can make sure that only you — the thumb drive holder — can access your computer at any time, keeping your files and data private.

To create the USB security key itself, you'll need software like USB Raptor. USB Raptor works by writing a special encrypted file onto your chosen flash drive and continuously checking the connected USB sticks (whether directly on the PC or via USB hub) for this file. Your computer remains accessible as long as the file is detected. When it's not present, the PC gets locked.

For flexibility and convenience, USB Raptor supports any USB stick you have on hand — even ones playing host to other stored files. That means there's no need to dedicate a separate flash drive for locking and unlocking your computer. Storage size isn't an issue either, as USB Raptor's encrypted file takes up only 1KB. Being open source, USB Raptor is free to download and use. For more advanced features like master key creation, though, you need to donate to the developer. In terms of OS compatibility, the program runs on Windows only, but this includes older versions like XP and Windows 7.

If you want to convert any USB drive into a security key for your PC, we'll walk you through the exact process on how to use USB Raptor.