Say Goodbye To Lugging Around A Laptop With This Handy $9 USB Gadget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You'll rarely find human beings out and about without an iPhone or Android device these days. Popular phones — such as the iPhone 17 series, and Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup — can serve as effective mobile workstations that handle everything from emails and video conferencing to document and presentation editing. We've previously spotlighted some of the lesser-talked-about gadgets you can connect to your phone's USB port, and we recently came across another versatile accessory for expanding your mini workstation even further.
Right now on Amazon, you can purchase the JSAUX USB-C Male to USB Female OTG Cable Adapter for only $9. For those unaware, "OTG" stands for On-The-Go, which means you'll be able to use these JSAUX connectors just about anywhere. More importantly, USB OTG adapters allow you to use a number of useful USB accessories with your phone or tablet that has a USB-C port. That includes keyboards, mice, and flash drives, which means you can say goodbye to lugging your laptop everywhere you go.
The JSAUX USB OTG adapters support up to 5Gbps transfer speeds, as well as reverse charging — so you'll be able to top off your wireless earbuds while you finalize those end-of-the-week assignments. It's worth noting that JSAUX opted for a tough aluminum body and nylon-braided jacketing for the adapters, ensuring tangle-free performance.
This JSAUX OTG USB gadget is highly rated
On Amazon, the JSAUX USB OTG bundle has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on over 27,000 reviews, and the overwhelming majority (83%) gave the product five stars. Most customers were pleased with how durable the adapters are, as well as the excellent price. JSAUX doesn't skimp on color options either; with 10 to choose from, it shouldn't be difficult to match these USB adapters with your tech.
As far as drawbacks go, we did read a handful of reports that some JSAUX adapters failed after only a few uses. One customer experienced issues trying to connect several wired USB mice to the adapters, and was forced to replace the JSAUX product. Considering the sheer amount of positive reviews over the last few years, though, it seems that this kind of incompatibility is more the exception than the rule.
You already know your smartphone can do a lot, but adding one of these USB gadgets to your list of accessories will make it easier to say goodbye to carting a laptop around. That said, it's best to use caution when connecting new peripherals, especially if they're produced by an unfamiliar manufacturer. It's also important to avoid using any type of public-facing USB ports with USB OTG adapters (or any USB cable for that matter), like the ones you'll find at airports or train stations.