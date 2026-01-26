Say Goodbye To Lugging Around A Laptop With This Handy $9 USB Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You'll rarely find human beings out and about without an iPhone or Android device these days. Popular phones — such as the iPhone 17 series, and Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup — can serve as effective mobile workstations that handle everything from emails and video conferencing to document and presentation editing. We've previously spotlighted some of the lesser-talked-about gadgets you can connect to your phone's USB port, and we recently came across another versatile accessory for expanding your mini workstation even further.

Right now on Amazon, you can purchase the JSAUX USB-C Male to USB Female OTG Cable Adapter for only $9. For those unaware, "OTG" stands for On-The-Go, which means you'll be able to use these JSAUX connectors just about anywhere. More importantly, USB OTG adapters allow you to use a number of useful USB accessories with your phone or tablet that has a USB-C port. That includes keyboards, mice, and flash drives, which means you can say goodbye to lugging your laptop everywhere you go.

The JSAUX USB OTG adapters support up to 5Gbps transfer speeds, as well as reverse charging — so you'll be able to top off your wireless earbuds while you finalize those end-of-the-week assignments. It's worth noting that JSAUX opted for a tough aluminum body and nylon-braided jacketing for the adapters, ensuring tangle-free performance.