Say Goodbye To Ugly Desk Clutter With This Minimalist Monitor Stand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Staying organized doesn't just help you find stuff when you need it — it can also improve your mental health. Back to the main point, though: It's pretty handy knowing exactly where your items are located. Right now, Amazon has a great deal on a stand that not only serves to help keep your space clean, but could also help you with your posture as well.
Currently, Amazon is selling the Klearlook Adjustable Monitor Stand Riser for a solid price, and it's got the stats and real-world customer reviews to back it up. This item comes in a few different colors for those with a style preference.
You may want to consider this rises for yourself, but it can also make a cool gift for a remote worker looking to optimize their workspace. For those that also want to organize underneath their desk, there's a sleek solution for hiding power strips available on Amazon — one that still keeps things accessible. Of course, for the truly fastidious, there's also an assortment of USB gadgets for under $40 dollars on Amazon if you're looking to really put your organization skills to the test.
Save 16% On the Klearlook Adjustable Monitor Stand
There's a variety of gadgets on Amazon that claim to help eliminate back pain while at your desk, but the Klearlook Adjustable Monitor Stand Riser aims to help keep your desk organized as well. It's currently priced slightly below its usual $33.99 price, though it's worth noting that this deal applies to the white color option alone.
Klearlook's Adjustable Monitor Stand Riser features an ergonomic design that assists your back and neck as you work, bringing your monitor to a more appropriate height to reduce strain. Offering three adjustable widths — 16.5-, 18.5-, and 20.5-inches — the design of the stand also allows for additional storage underneath your monitor. Furthermore, the riser also comes with its own storage drawer and a hidden phone/tablet holder beneath the monitor to save additional space, and the stand itself can hold up to 55 pounds.
At the time of this writing, Klearlook's Monitor Stand holds a 4.7-star rating out of 5 and has over 5,100 customer reviews. Users appreciate the stand's simple assembly and overall sturdiness. However, both positive and negative reviews do state that the included drawers are quite small. Nonetheless, those looking to really lead a clutter-free life — at least at their desk — can pair this with another Amazon DIY kit that aims to eliminate mess.