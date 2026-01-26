4 Free And Easy Ways You Can Upgrade Your Smart TV

The best thing about smart TVs is being able to leverage the power of the internet through them, but doing so can also be the most infuriating thing ever if the connection's slow. From videos buffering on loop to apps taking ages to load, there are a lot of ways sluggishness can harm your viewing experience. This can even happen when the WiFi itself is working fine on other devices, which might make you think something's wrong with your TV. Fortunately, this isn't always the case, and you can often fix the issue in a variety of ways.

The easiest fix may be to move the internet router closer to the TV, as walls (and raw distance) can hamper WiFi signals. If you've tried that to no avail (or if it's not possible to move the router), you can attempt to use the TV's Ethernet port. This is significantly faster than using a wireless connection and something that will improve the TV's speed, even if you're not suffering from particularly bad lag. If the issue remains with an Ethernet connection in place, while all your other devices are working fine, that's when there's likely an issue with the TV itself.