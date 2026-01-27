5 Common Mistakes People Make With Their New Rokus

Roku's portfolio of streaming devices is generally well-liked for its easy-to-use interface, access to local TV channels, and private listening feature. You also get up to 4K HDR streaming, apps for streaming services, a voice remote with TV controls, and support for Apple AirPlay. However, if you're new to the Roku platform, having only ever used the other major streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV or one of the Android/Google TV streamers, it's understandable to make errors as you are getting familiar with the platform.

Fortunately, to help you avoid most of these pitfalls, we have rounded up some of the most common mistakes folks make with their brand-new Roku streamers. Some of these, such as plugging your Roku into the wrong HDMI port or missing out on global search, are fairly innocuous. Others, like falling for a scam, can be more damaging. That said, you'll soon be ready to tackle these slip-ups and while you're at it, check out these hidden features every Roku user needs to know.