The 4 Best Ways To Use The Roku TV Projector

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roku has its hands in just about every corner of the consumer tech space. From Roku streaming sticks and smart TVs to security cameras and other web-connected hardware, if you're in the market for something electronic that connects to Wi-Fi and plays Netflix, Roku has you covered. But if you're willing to step outside the box for a different kind of home theater experience, Roku also licenses its software to various third parties.

One great example is the Aurzen D1R Cube Smart Projector. For $249, this portable projector with Roku TV delivers up to 1080p HD picture and can project an image as large as 150 inches. It also supports features like Bluetooth and AirPlay, and can be connected to either 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz Wi-Fi. A free Roku account is mandatory to use the built-in Roku interface, but signing up is quick and straightforward.

This is precisely what we were talking about when we said that households are starting to switch from cheap TVs to smart projectors: Products like the D1R Cube offer a manageable learning curve for many first-time projector buyers and introduce consumers to the greater world of projection technology — and perhaps a bigger and better projector down the line.