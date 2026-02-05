4 TV Brands With The Best Warranty

Buyer's remorse is a very real phenomenon. Big-ticket consumer tech investments can be major triggers, forcing many buyers into frantically pacing around the living room. "Why did I buy this expensive product?" and "How long is this even going to last?" are questions you may start pondering aloud. Sure, spending hundreds to thousands on a single device may seem crazy at first, but the world of consumer tech is full of "you get what you pay for" products, especially TVs.

Not all LED-LCD and OLED sets are created equal. Spending more on a reliable TV brand with premium picture tech is a decision you'll probably pat yourself on the back for once the remorse wears off. Additionally, a handful of TV makers go above and beyond when it comes to warranty coverage. It's easy to find a TV that includes at least one year of coverage, but companies like LG and Hisense will offer longer warranties. We admire when manufacturers do this, because it shows a level of confidence in the product that allows the buyer to feel like they truly invested in something great. To that end, we've gone ahead and rounded up four TV brands with the best warranties.