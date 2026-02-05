4 TV Brands With The Best Warranty
Buyer's remorse is a very real phenomenon. Big-ticket consumer tech investments can be major triggers, forcing many buyers into frantically pacing around the living room. "Why did I buy this expensive product?" and "How long is this even going to last?" are questions you may start pondering aloud. Sure, spending hundreds to thousands on a single device may seem crazy at first, but the world of consumer tech is full of "you get what you pay for" products, especially TVs.
Not all LED-LCD and OLED sets are created equal. Spending more on a reliable TV brand with premium picture tech is a decision you'll probably pat yourself on the back for once the remorse wears off. Additionally, a handful of TV makers go above and beyond when it comes to warranty coverage. It's easy to find a TV that includes at least one year of coverage, but companies like LG and Hisense will offer longer warranties. We admire when manufacturers do this, because it shows a level of confidence in the product that allows the buyer to feel like they truly invested in something great. To that end, we've gone ahead and rounded up four TV brands with the best warranties.
LG
If you're looking for the best warranty and peace of mind you can get directly from a TV manufacturer, then LG is a brand you should consider. The company has been producing industry-lauded OLED TVs for over a decade. Italso produces traditional LED-LCDs with features like full-array backlighting and local dimming.
All new LG TVs come with a generous two-year manufacturer's warranty, which is already better than the one-year coverage most other TV companies provide. LG's standard warranty terms indicate that repairs must be performed by a service center approved by the manufacturer or an LG authorized seller. You'll also need to provide proof of purchase from an LG retailer, and your TV's serial number must be visible.
But here's the even better news: If you've purchased an LG OLED TV after January 7, 2024, the company will actually cover the panel for up to five years. Keep in mind that after the first two years of the warranty have passed, you'll have to pay for all parts and services required to repair your TV — unless your TV needs a brand-new panel.
Hisense
Hisense makes some of the most reliable cheap TVs on the market, but don't let the lower cost of entry fool you: Hisense TVs are revered amongst users and professional reviewers alike, and the company's midrange-to-premium lineup of LED-LCDs, called 4K Ultra LED TVs, is proof that chart-topping brightness and rich colors aren't just reserved for TVs that cost $1,000 or more. That said, does Hisense do a nice job of standing behind its QLED and LED-LCD technology? Yes and no. But like LG, they're still better than most other TV makers.
All non-ULED Hisense TVs come with a one-year manufacturer's warranty, which isn't overly impressive. But all ULED sets get a two-year manufacturer's warranty that starts the day the TV is unboxed. Hisense also provides up to 90 days of limited manufacturer coverage for accessories — both for ULED and LED-LCD models — which generally covers the remote control that comes with the TV.
Onn
Onn may not be one of the best smart TV brands on the market, but don't let "budget-friendly" deter you. This Walmart house brand is a solid choice for anyone looking to get into 4K technology and smart TV features without breaking the bank. But how good is the manufacturer's warranty? All new Onn TVs come with one year of limited coverage, and you don't need to do anything special to activate it.
Now, if you don't mind taking a few extra minutes at home to officially register your Onn TV (which you can do at Onn's support website), you'll receive one additional year of manufacturer coverage. The only requirement is that you register your TV within 90 days of the original purchase date.
Registering your Onn TV also allows you to receive new product updates and recalls, and filling out the form requires your name, email, address, TV delivery date (if applicable), and model number. You'll also need to upload the retailer receipt and provide the initial date of purchase.
Element
Last but not least, we have Element, a US-only TV manufacturer that's headquartered in South Carolina. When it comes to who makes what in the TV world, certain brands get a bit tight-lipped. For instance, Business Insider reports that Element is more than likely involved in the production and servicing of Walmart's Onn-branded TVs.
It's also quite the coincidence that Element offers the same two-year manufacturer's warranty as Onn, with the same caveat that you need to register your TV online. You can do so at Element's website, and you just need to enter your TV's date of purchase, serial number, and personal info. You'll also need to upload a copy of the retailer receipt. In another mirroring of Onn's extended warranty coverage, there's no TV size restriction for coverage. That means you can even get up to two years of warranty for a 19-inch 720p model.
When in doubt, consider a retailer protection plan
While TV companies other than the ones we've covered won't provide more than a limited one-year manufacturer's warranty, there's a good chance that the retailer selling your TV offers some type of multi-year TV protection plan. For example, at Best Buy, you'll have the option of adding two or five years of Geek Squad Protection (GSP) to any TV purchase.
GSP functions alongside the manufacturer's warranty and covers pretty much everything except for physical damage to your TV. And if you're taking advantage of Best Buy's no-interest financing, you'll also be able to finance the GSP you add to the transaction, which I just did for a five-year plan when purchasing an LG 55-inch C5 Series.
Best Buy isn't the only retailer that offers extended coverage on TVs. You'll be able to purchase similar plans on Amazon, as well as in stores and online through companies like Walmart and Target.