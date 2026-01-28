This Best-Selling TV Is A Hidden Bargain You May Not Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TV prices are subject to constant fluctuations, especially as new models arrive and older units go on clearance. There are also a ton of sales from one week to the next, and let's just say it's not easy keeping tabs on multiple retailers. Fortunately, we here at BGR are always on the lookout for lesser-known TV deals, and we found a great discount on an Amazon-branded set.

The Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV is discounted to $270 from its $330 list price. If you've been shopping around for an inexpensive smart TV for a bedroom and you're looking for solid picture quality and smart features, this is definitely a set worth considering. Scoring a 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon (based on over 220 reviews), the Amazon 4-Series is generally praised by users for its picture quality and simple setup. It's also aggressively priced and has gone on sale for as little as $270.

Colors and contrast are decent for an entry-level 4K TV, and the 4-Series supports both HDR10 and HDR10+. The TV also has a native 60Hz refresh rate, relatively low input lag (great for gaming), and four HDMI ports — three HDMI 2.0 and one HDMI 2.1 with eARC. Apps, streaming, and smart home controls are made possible by the TV's built-in Alexa assistant.