Every Major Roku Smart Home Product Ranked From Worst To Best

When talking about products, the word "worse" implies that some are genuinely bad. That preconceived notion is a failure of the English language. Saying a gadget is worse than others doesn't mean it's bad, just not as good by comparison. The arguably worst Roku smart home product is the Roku Battery Camera. That means it does not have as high an overall review score as the other Roku smart home products, but that does not necessarily mean the Roku Battery Camera is objectively bad.

The Battery Camera comes in two varieties: Standard and Roku Battery Camera Plus. The only difference between the two is that while the standard camera lasts six months on a single charge, the Camera Plus' charge lasts two full years (according to the Roku website). Otherwise, the products are virtually identical: They both record anything that enters their detection zones in 1080p, provide notifications, and let you communicate with whomever they detect via two-way audio. And you can stream the videos live to your Roku TV, computer, or mobile app.

Based on user reviews, the Roku Battery Camera appears to be an excellent product. Buyers on Amazon claim it is easy to install and highly weather resistant, but reviews from professional critics are a little more, well, critical. Consumer Reports, for instance, notes that while the camera's data security and response time are top-notch, the device suffers from mediocre video quality and lackluster data privacy (data security prevents hacks, but data privacy determines what information Roku collects). The standard and Plus versions of the Roku Battery Camera are $59.99 and $79.99, respectively.